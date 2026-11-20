MENAFN - GetNews)"Martin Sumichrast at the finish of the TCS New York City Marathon."Entrepreneur and author Martin Sumichrast has launched martinsumichrast, a personal website covering his travel, marathon running, live events, books and mentoring of young entrepreneurs.

Charlotte, North Carolina, United States - Nov. 20, 2026 - Entrepreneur, investor and author Martin Sumichrast has launched a personal website that looks beyond the boardroom. The site, martinsumichrast, brings together his travel, endurance running, live events, books and giving back in one place, alongside a brief overview of his career.

Known to many friends and colleagues as Marty, Sumichrast has spent more than three decades building and leading companies across finance, consumer products, wellness and technology. The new site is designed to show the person behind that career: what he does with his time away from the office, the causes he cares about, and the books he has written.

Travel, marathons and live events

Sumichrast is an avid traveler and endurance athlete. He has completed the TCS New York City Marathon and regularly runs races around the country. He and his family also make time for live music and shared experiences, from Oasis's 2025 reunion tour to Formula 1 race weekends and PGA Tour events.

The website's travel section and blog include features on:



Running the TCS New York City Marathon, including the five-borough course and race-day logistics

Oasis's Live '25 reunion tour and its North American stadium stops

Formula 1 race weekends in the United States, from Miami to Austin and Las Vegas

PGA Tour golf in Charlotte at Quail Hollow Club Prague in the early 1990s, as the city opened to the West

Books

The site also features his books. Getting Sheared, his forthcoming book written with veteran journalists Don Yaeger and Jason Cole, is a behind-the-scenes account of building and defending businesses in American finance. Earlier, he co-authored Opportunities in Financial Careers (McGraw-Hill) and The New Complete Book of Home Buying (Dow Jones-Irwin) with his late father, the economist Michael Sumichrast, who is honored in a tribute on the site.

Giving back

Giving back is a constant thread through his work. Marty Sumichrast is passionate about mentoring young entrepreneurs and supporting youth development causes, drawing on his own path from an immigrant family in Washington, D.C. to building companies on three continents. A dedicated section of the site covers mentoring and why long-term mentorship makes a difference for young founders.

Events and career

An events page lists upcoming and past speaking appearances and interviews, and a career page offers a short summary of the companies he has founded and led. Today he is co-founder of American Capital Partners and Chairman of the Board of Hawkeye Digital, Inc. He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife and four children.

Readers can explore his travel stories, books and upcoming events at martinsumichrast.

About Martin Sumichrast

Martin Sumichrast, also known as Marty Sumichrast, is an entrepreneur, investor and author based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., the son of Eastern European immigrants, he has founded and led companies across finance, real estate, consumer products and wellness over a career spanning more than three decades. He is an avid traveler, a TCS New York City Marathon finisher and a mentor to young entrepreneurs.