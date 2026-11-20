The core function of tungsten tubes is to serve as structural or functional components in high-temperature thermal fields, and to utilize their high-density characteristics to achieve radiation shielding and extreme environmental protection. The specific function depends on the application scenario and is mainly divided into the following categories:

High temperature furnace thermal field: bearing, heating and protection

In quartz glass continuous melting furnaces, sapphire crystal growth furnaces, and high-temperature sintering furnaces, tungsten tubes play a crucial role in the thermal field.

As a heating element and melting material: directly used as a heating element for high-temperature furnaces or as a container component for carrying molten materials.

As a supporting structural component: In sapphire crystal growth furnaces, tungsten tubes are used to support crucibles, heat shields, etc., maintaining the stability of the thermal field structure; At the same time, by regulating the temperature gradient through its own thermal conduction, it reduces crystal defects a thermocouple protection tube: Wrap the thermocouple to isolate the high-temperature atmosphere inside the furnace from the erosion of the temperature measuring element.

Nuclear Industry and Aerospace: Shielding and Resistance to Extreme Thermal Shock

Radiation shielding: Utilizing the high-density properties of tungsten, it is used as a shielding structure for reactor shielding sleeves, nuclear waste treatment equipment, and protective components for medical radiation therapy equipment.

Rocket engine components: used as ignition tubes and liners. At the moment of ignition, it needs to withstand thousands of degrees of high-temperature gas erosion, and the high temperature resistance of tungsten pipes cannot be replaced here.

Fusion devices and plasma equipment: used in scientific research scenarios such as plasma diagnostic equipment casings and high-energy particle beam guide tubes.

Electronics and Coating Industry: Target Materials and Structural Components

Tubular sputtering target material: used as a tungsten target material in flat display and solar photovoltaic coating processes.

Electric vacuum structural components: used as structural supports or high-temperature resistant parts for electronic tubes and cathodes.

Medical and Special Protection

Medical shielding needle tube: Utilizing the radiation shielding effect of tungsten alloy to produce shielding or collimating components.

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Forged is an well-know manufacturer for refractory metals in China. With 20 years' experience and more than 100 product developments, we perfectly understand the behavior and capabilities of molybdenum, tungsten, tantalum, and niobium. In combination with other metallic and ceramic materials, we can adapt the properties of metals precisely to your specific requirements.