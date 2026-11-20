MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, spectacular images of Tianzhushan in China's Anhui Province appeared on large outdoor screens in Moscow, Bangkok and Seoul. Against the backdrop of bustling city streets, the mountain, known for its towering peaks, unusual rock formations, drifting clouds and mountain lakes, offered international audiences a glimpse of the unique beauty of China's landscapes. Beyond the screens, Tianzhushan invites travelers to discover its natural scenery and cultural heritage firsthand.

Located in Qianshan, Anqing City, Anhui Province, Tianzhushan is the centerpiece of Tianzhushan UNESCO Global Geopark. Known as "Tianzhu in China, Legend in Stone," the mountain is distinguished by its dramatic granite formations and scenic landscapes. Its most recognizable landmark, Tianzhu Peak, rises like a giant pillar above the surrounding landscape. Along the mountain trails, visitors encounter unusual rock formations, narrow valleys, natural caves and winding stone steps, as if stepping into a living Chinese landscape painting.

Tianzhushan offers a striking contrast between rugged peaks and peaceful waters. From Tianchi Peak, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of Tianzhu Peak and the surrounding mountains, while nearby Dragon's Ridge offers dramatic views of steep mountain ridges and clouds rolling between the peaks. When conditions are right, a sea of clouds envelops the peaks, creating an almost otherworldly landscape. At Alchemy Lake, the pace slows. Surrounded by green mountains, the lake reflects the nearby peaks as gentle ripples move across its surface. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely walk along the shore, away from the bustle of city life.

Hiking is one of the best ways to experience Tianzhushan. The West Gate Route features distinctive peaks, unusual rock formations, mountain valleys and hiking trails, with cable cars available for those who prefer a less demanding journey. Early mornings offer another memorable experience, as golden sunlight illuminates the peaks and a sea of clouds stretches across the mountains. As part of a UNESCO Global Geopark, Tianzhushan also offers opportunities to explore its geological heritage through its granite landscapes and exhibits at the Tianzhushan UNESCO Global Geopark Museum, revealing traces of geological changes over hundreds of millions of years.

Beyond its natural scenery, Tianzhushan has a rich cultural heritage. At Valley Stream Cultural Park, the historic Cliff Inscriptions preserve centuries of Chinese poetry and calligraphy against a backdrop of flowing streams and rocky hillsides. In the evening, visitors can head to Xuehu Lake in downtown Qianshan for Lakebound Dreams: Xiao Qiao's Wedding, an immersive boat-based performance inspired by the story of Zhou Yu and Xiao Qiao from China's Three Kingdoms period. Combining Huangmei Opera, live performances on the lake and lighting effects, the show allows visitors to experience the romance and elegance of traditional Chinese opera while cruising across the water. Together, these experiences offer a memorable itinerary: exploring Tianzhushan by day and enjoying Xuehu by night, combining natural beauty with cultural discovery.

With continuing improvements to the transportation network, Tianzhushan is becoming increasingly accessible. Travelers can take high-speed rail services from cities including Hefei, Nanjing, Nanchang and Wuhan to Qianshan Railway Station, from which they can arrange onward transportation to the Chazhuang Visitor Center. Within the scenic area, the Dalongwo Cableway and Longtanhe Cableway can be combined with walking trails to suit different fitness levels and schedules, allowing time for mountain hikes, lakeside relaxation and cultural experiences. For updated transportation details, operating hours and visitor information, travelers can visit the official website at .

From the towering Tianzhu Peak to the tranquility of Alchemy Lake, and from dramatic granite peaks and mist-filled valleys to the elegance of traditional Chinese opera, Tianzhushan offers international travelers a different side of China's landscapes through its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Whether exploring the mountains or taking a quiet walk beside Alchemy Lake, visitors will find plenty of reasons to slow down and discover their own stories in this remarkable landscape.

About Tianzhushan

Located in Qianshan, Anqing City, Anhui Province, Tianzhushan is the centerpiece of Tianzhushan UNESCO Global Geopark. Known for its granite peaks, unusual rock formations, mountain valleys and spectacular cloud formations, the destination offers a wide range of outdoor experiences. Highlights include Tianzhu Peak, Tianchi Peak, Dragon's Ridge and Alchemy Lake. Valley Stream Cultural Park and its historic Cliff inscriptions add a cultural dimension, connecting the area's natural beauty with traditional Chinese poetry and calligraphy.