CO-NELE CEL1 1L Lab Granulator Lithium Material Test Breakthrough: 95% Pelletizing Rate for Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Poor flowability and difficult particle size control of battery grade lithium carbonate powder are common pain points in lab-scale R&D of lithium battery cathode precursors. Recently, the CO-NELE laboratory team completed a granulation validation test for battery grade lithium carbonate raw materials. Using the CEL1 series 1L desktop laboratory small granulator, the team successfully stabilized pellet size within the customer's target range of 0.8–1.5 mm. With process parameter optimization by CO-NELE lab engineers, the pelletizing rate reached as high as 95%.

Test Overview: Lab-Scale Lithium Raw Material Pelletizing, Target Particle Size 0.8–1.5 mm

The customer had clear technical requirements for this trial: wet granulation of battery grade lithium carbonate powder to produce uniform spherical pellets of 0.8–1.5 mm for subsequent sintering and material performance characterization.

The CO-NELE CEL1 desktop lab granulator with 1L working volume is compact for small-batch material trials at the R&D stage. Operators can quickly adjust stirring speed, liquid atomizing feed rate and granulation duration. It is widely used for powder pelletizing tests in lithium battery, ceramic and refractory laboratories.

In the preliminary test stage, ultra-fine lithium carbonate powder tended to agglomerate, generating excessive fine powder and broad particle size distribution, making it hard to keep pellets within the 0.8–1.5 mm target window. CO-NELE lab engineers conducted multiple rounds of process tuning tailored to the properties of battery grade lithium carbonate. The team optimized powder wetting method, shear mixing and rolling pelletizing parameters to reduce undersized fines and oversized agglomerates.

Test Results: 95% Pelletizing Rate, Pellet Size Concentrated at 0.8–1.5 mm0.8-1.5 mm

Final pellet size stably maintained within target range.

95% Rate

High pelletizing rate with excellent particle consistency.

Scalable

Transferable process database for mass production.

Granulated battery grade lithium carbonate features improved powder flowability. It reduces dusting during crucible loading, delivers uniform heating during high-temperature sintering and mitigates lithium segregation - a critical pre-process step in lithium battery material development. When selecting a laboratory small granulator, material R&D labs prioritize precise particle size control and high pelletizing rate. This CEL1 test validates the equipment stability for lithium powder granulation applications.

CO-NELE CEL1 Desktop Granulator: Ideal for New Lithium Material R&D

The CO-NELE CEL1 series 1L laboratory granulator is an all-in-one intensive mixing and pelletizing machine. Mixing and granulation are completed in one single step. Besides battery grade lithium carbonate, it supports granulation tests for lithium iron phosphate precursors, ceramic powders, refractory powders, molecular sieves and other inorganic powders.

Equipment Advantages



✔1L small batch testing, low raw material consumption for formulation exploration at R&D stage.

✔Adjustable multi-dimensional process parameters for fast iteration of granulation recipes.

✔Easy disassembly and chamber cleaning to avoid cross-contamination between different batches. ✔Homologous process logic between CEL1 lab and production equipment, shortening industrialization cycle.

Customer Benefits: Lab Granulation Trial First to Lower Risks of New Lithium Material Development

Trials directly on mass production granulators carry high costs and risks for lithium battery material projects. A 1L desktop laboratory small granulator enables preliminary small-scale granulation tests. Engineers can quickly verify battery grade lithium carbonate formulations, liquid dosage and speed windows, obtaining stable 0.8–1.5 mm pellets and high pelletizing rate data. This effectively reduces pilot failure risks and saves expensive lithium raw materials and development time.

This successful battery grade lithium carbonate granulation case further proves that CO-NELE lab granulation solutions can meet global lithium industry demands for precise particle size control and high-yield powder pelletizing. CO-NELE continues to provide laboratory granulation equipment and professional process technical support for customers in lithium battery and inorganic powder industries worldwide.

FAQ

Q: Which lab granulator works for battery grade lithium carbonate granulation?

A: The CO-NELE CEL1 1L desktop laboratory small granulator is suitable for battery grade lithium carbonate powder granulation. This test stably produced 0.8–1.5 mm pellets with a pelletizing rate of 95%.

Q: Why control battery grade lithium carbonate pellet size at 0.8–1.5 mm?

A: Spherical pellets of 0.8–1.5 mm deliver better flowability, uniform sintering heat distribution and less dust. They improve consistency of lithium precursor materials, which is the specified particle range for many lithium battery R&D laboratories.

Q: Can small test parameters from CO-NELE CEL1 granulator be scaled up to production lines?

A: Yes. The CEL1 lab granulator shares the same process principle as CO-NELE industrial granulation machines. The pelletizing parameters obtained in lab trials are scalable and reduce trial-and-error costs during industrialization.

About us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.