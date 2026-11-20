MENAFN - GetNews)At State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power's Huayun Green Dismantling Center in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, a retired 10-kilovolt transformer was slowly lifted onto an operating platform. A negative-pressure oil extraction system removed the insulating oil in a sealed process, while hydraulic cutting tools separated the casing, windings, and iron core. Within hours, the entire transformer had been dismantled into silicon steel sheets, copper busbars, steel materials, and insulating oil, which were then sorted, weighed, and placed into storage. The process illustrates State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power's efforts to advance a new model for dismantling and disposing of retired electrical equipment.

Caption: A retired transformer undergoes precision dismantling on the processing line at State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power's Green Dismantling Center.

Since the second half of 2025, State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power has accelerated the development of a comprehensive system for dismantling and disposing of retired equipment. The company has established two green dismantling centers in Hangzhou and Wenzhou, forming a northern and southern processing network. By shifting from auctioning retired equipment as complete units or in bulk to auctioning recovered materials after dismantling, the company aims to improve both resource recycling efficiency and value creation.

Caption: A forklift transports sorted and packaged recovered materials between storage racks in the dismantling and sorting area of State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power's Green Dismantling Center.

Precision dismantling depends on advanced equipment and technology. State Grid Zhejiang Materials Company has conducted a comprehensive review of retired equipment and recyclable resources, developed targeted dismantling strategies, and collaborated with dismantling equipment manufacturers to develop advanced technologies and equipment.

For retired electricity meters, fully automated dismantling and recycling equipment can complete precision dismantling in just 13 seconds, increasing daily processing capacity by 12.5 times compared with manual dismantling.

For retired power cables, a fully automated dismantling line uses multistage crushing and high-precision separation technologies to enable automated crushing and material transfer, precise sorting, automatic bagging and storage of recovered materials, and automated weighing. Its processing speed is more than four times that of manual operations.

For retired distribution transformers, the company has independently developed a green, comprehensive insulating oil recovery system that overcomes the challenge of recovering residual oil from transformer internal components. The system has increased waste oil recovery rates to 98%, with no pollution incidents reported.

For retired electrical insulators, the company has independently developed China's first green dismantling equipment specifically designed for discarded insulators. The equipment enables automated dismantling and environmentally responsible material separation while preventing discarded insulators from being refurbished and reintroduced into circulation.

Caption: An intelligent electricity meter dismantling line at State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power's Green Dismantling Center.

"We are making every effort to develop green and intelligent dismantling production lines, which currently cover retired power cables, electricity meters, aluminum conductor steel-reinforced (ACSR) cables, and other discarded power equipment and materials. These technologies have improved overall operational efficiency by more than 70%, effectively addressing practical challenges such as the low efficiency of traditional manual dismantling," said Wang Anna, a specialist responsible for retired materials management at State Grid Zhejiang Materials Company.

Following dismantling, copper, aluminum, steel, rubber, plastics, and other materials are precisely separated. The recovered materials can then be supplied to raw material recycling enterprises, helping establish an integrated industrial chain covering equipment retirement, dismantling, and resource regeneration.

Since the beginning of 2026, Zhejiang Power Grid has processed a cumulative 6,654 metric tons of recovered materials from dismantling operations, with a total disposal value of RMB 1.68 billion (approximately 1.68 billion yuan). The economic and environmental benefits of resource recycling continue to grow.

(By He Jia and Qi Menghan)

About State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China responsible for power grid development, operation and electricity services across Zhejiang Province. The company is committed to ensuring a safe, reliable and efficient power supply while advancing grid modernization, clean energy integration and green, low-carbon development. Through continuous improvements