MENAFN - GetNews) With more than 3,000 homesites under management, Regal Communities is building its business on responsive service and well-kept neighborhoods

RAMSEY, New Jersey - Nov. 20, 2026 - As home prices and rents continue to climb nationwide, Regal Communities is building its business around a simple idea: the people who live in its communities come first. The company, a privately held owner and operator of manufactured housing communities with more than 3,000 homesites across Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and other states, today outlined the resident-first standards that guide how it manages every property.

Manufactured housing is the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For millions of Americans, it is the most realistic path to owning a home. Regal Communities believes an affordable monthly cost is only half of what residents need. The other half is a neighborhood that is safe, clean, and run by people who respond.

“Our residents own their homes, raise their kids, and retire in our communities,” said Josh Schulman, co-founder of Regal Communities.“They deserve the same things any homeowner expects: roads in good repair, utilities that work, and a manager who knows them by name. That is the job, and we take it seriously.”

What "resident-first" means

Regal Communities organizes its operations around three commitments:



Responsive management. On-site and regional teams are expected to answer resident questions and maintenance requests promptly and to communicate clearly about anything that affects the community.

Well-maintained neighborhoods. The company invests in the infrastructure and common areas residents use every day, from streets and utilities to lighting, landscaping, and shared spaces. A real path to homeownership. By placing quality homes on available sites, Regal Communities opens homeownership to working families and retirees in markets where affordable options are scarce.



A long-term owner

Regal Communities buys communities to hold and improve them. That long-term outlook shapes its decisions, favoring durable investments and stable, well-run neighborhoods over short-term results. The company's leadership has acquired and operated manufactured housing communities across Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Missouri, Texas, and New Jersey.

“A community does well when its residents are proud to live there,” Schulman said.“When we get the basics right, people stay, neighbors look out for each other, and the whole town benefits. That is what we are working toward in every community we own.”

Residents, prospective residents, and community partners can learn more at regalcommunities and find the company on YouTube, X, and Yelp.

About Regal Communities

Regal Communities is a privately held owner and operator of manufactured housing communities, with a portfolio of more than 3,000 homesites across Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and other states. Co-founded by Josh Schulman, the company is dedicated to providing clean, safe, and well-managed communities that make homeownership attainable for working families and retirees.