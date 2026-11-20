Reinforcing Aluminum Foil Laminates Explains Scrim Placement And Its Structural Role
|Structure
|Backing
|Best for
|What the scrim must handle
|Foil–scrim–kraft (FSK)
|Natural or FR kraft (50–80 g/m2)
|HVAC, metal buildings, general reflective facing
|Load sharing + stiffness; kraft adds body but is moisture-sensitive
|Foil–scrim–tissue
|Glass tissue or lightweight non-woven
|Smooth-face facings, high-temp service
|Finer surface means the grid must stay flat and not telegraph
|Foil–scrim–PE
|PE film
|Humid/wet environments; heat-sealable
|Bonding into non-absorbent film; heat/tension during sealing
Cross-section diagram: The S-layer inside a foil laminate. Original diagram - GADTEX (RUIFIBER GROUP).
Grid Architecture: Density and Direction
Two decisions define the grid: how dense it is, and in which directions the yarns run.
Density trades reinforcement against wet-out. A tight grid puts more yarn crossings per square metre but fewer openings for adhesive. An open grid wets out fast. Our range spans from 12.5×30×30 mm triaxial mesh for rapid impregnation to 5×5×5 mm netting for dense reinforcement.
Direction decides which tears the grid can stop. A biaxial (0°/90°) grid arrests tears running along or across the web, but a diagonal tear can travel between yarns. A triaxial grid adds a third yarn direction (e.g., 0°/60°/120°), so the tear meets a yarn whichever way it runs. More details in our triaxial scrim article.
Line Fit: Binder, Width, Roll Length
✓Binder chemistry: PVOH, PVC, acrylic, or custom. Binder must be compatible with the laminating adhesive. See our foil-insulation scrim range.
✓Width: Grid rolls from 200 to 2,500 mm to match your line, removing slitting loss.
✓Roll length: Up to 50,000 m (or 10,000 m depending on spec) to minimize splices and weak spots.
What to Send Your Scrim Supplier
The laminate stack - foil thickness, backing, and adhesive chemistry.
The line - speed, tension, heat conditions, and finished width.
The target grid level - mesh size and grammage required.
The duty cycle - climate, vibration, or installation environment.
The roll format - width, length, and core requirements.
Contact us with your parameters
12.5×30×30 mm triaxial mesh (See Product Page )
5×5×5 mm triaxial netting (See Product Page )
FAQ
Will the grid telegraph through to the foil surface?
Depends on foil thickness, adhesive coat weight and pressure. A line trial is the only reliable check.
Is a triaxial grid always better than a biaxial one?
Better for off-axis loads (diagonal folds, slitting). Biaxial remains efficient for genuinely orthogonal loads.
When should a foil-scrim-PE structure replace FSK?
When moisture sensitivity is a factor: humid service, washdown, or heat sealing needs.
Does the scrim make the facing fire-rated?
No. Fire performance belongs to the full tested assembly including foil, adhesive, and backing.
About Us
SHANGHAI RUIFIBER INDUSTRY CO., LTD is an integrated industrial materials group with subsidiaries including Shanghai Gadtex Industry Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Gadtex Technology Co., Ltd., and Xuzhou Zhizheng Decoration Materials Co., Ltd., Among them, GADTEX focuses on reinforcement materials, Laid Scrim/Netting/Mesh/Fabric, and industrial composites for flooring, waterproofing,insulation,FRP, wall reinforcement, and other industrial applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment