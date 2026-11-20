Two ways to trip

A thermal-magnetic breaker has two sensing elements and no electronics at all.

The overload element is a bimetal strip: current heats it, it bends, and at a calibrated point it releases the latch. Because the heating takes time, the trip is inverse-time - a small overload takes minutes, a large one takes seconds. The short-circuit element is a fixed coil: at roughly ten times rated current the magnetic field throws the armature and the breaker opens instantly. Neither threshold is a setting you can turn.

Two printing details matter more than they look. The published curve is a band, not a line - manufacturing tolerance is quoted in percent, and two devices from the same batch can trip minutes apart on a marginal overload. And the magnetic threshold is fixed at something like five to ten times In, chosen by the maker, not by the panel designer. If a downstream device needs to clear first, neither number can be moved to make that happen.

An electronic trip unit replaces both with current transformers, a sampling circuit and an actuator. The same physical current is measured, converted and compared against a curve held in memory. The trip point is a number in that memory, which is why it can be changed by a dial or a keypad - and why the same frame can be sold as several different protection characteristics.

That is the whole distinction: one device reacts to physics, the other to a program that models physics.

What the electronic unit actually adds

The honest list is shorter than the brochure.

An adjustable overload setting (Ir). The BA88-125E covers Ir 50 to 125 A inside one 125 A frame; the BA88-250E covers 100 to 250 A. A thermal-magnetic device of the same size has one overload point, fixed at manufacture.

A short-circuit threshold you can see and sometimes set. On the BA88-250E the magnetic threshold Irm is 2500 A and fixed, while Ir is adjustable. Electronic does not mean everything is dialled - it means some things are.

Temperature compensation. A bimetal is calibrated at a reference ambient, which is why these sheets print Te +40 °C. An electronic unit measures current only, so a panel that runs hot does not quietly shift its overload point.

Status signalling. The BA88 range carries trip, alarm and on indicators, which is what lets a maintenance team tell "it tripped" from "it was switched off".

What it does not add automatically is selectivity. Discrimination with a downstream breaker needs an intentional short-time delay, and a device rated Category A - as the BA88-125E is - has no short-time delay rating to coordinate with. If selectivity is the goal, the category matters more than the word "electronic".

When thermal-magnetic is enough

For a large share of installations, the extra dial buys nothing that will ever be used.

The load is fixed and known: a motor feeder that will run at the same current for its whole life.

The device is at the end of the distribution, where the fault level is low and the cable is the limiting element.

Nobody is doing a coordination study, and nobody will re-set protection in service.

The panel sits in a stable, air-conditioned room where the bimetal's reference temperature is close to reality.

There is a quieter argument too: a fixed device cannot be mis-set. Panels that change hands, or that are handed to a client without an electrical department, are better served by a breaker whose protection does not depend on someone having written the right number into it three years ago.

The OFM1 series is built for that job, and its datasheet is honest about it: there is no Ir column, because there is no Ir to publish. That absence is a property of the trip type, not a gap in the document.

A buyer who needs 125 A at 400 V, 35 kA, three poles, and nothing else should not pay for a display he will never read.

When the electronic unit earns its keep

The case for it is about change, not about sophistication.

The load will grow or be re-assigned. A feeder sized at 160 A today that has to carry 200 A after an extension can sometimes be re-set in place rather than replaced - if Ir covers the new value and the cable was sized for it.

Protection has to be tuned to a study. Transformer and generator outgoing feeders are where settings are calculated rather than assumed, and a fixed thermal-magnetic curve cannot follow a calculation.

Nuisance trips need diagnosis. Knowing whether a trip was overload, short circuit or a manual operation changes what the maintenance team does next, and status contacts are the cheapest way to know.

Ambient temperature is not controlled. In a plant room that runs at 50 °C, a bimetal calibrated at 40 °C is protecting a different current than the one printed on the label.

Each of these is a real operational cost, and none of them is a price argument. The right question is not whether the electronic version is more advanced. It is whether anything in the next ten years will require a setting that has to change.

What to read on the sheet

Four lines separate a useful datasheet from a decorative one.

One: is Ir published, with its range? A range like 50–125 A tells you the device can be re-set; a missing Ir tells you the trip type.

Two: is Irm fixed or adjustable? An adjustable Ir beside a fixed Irm, as on the BA88-250E, is normal and useful.

Three: what is the reference ambient (Te)? A thermal-magnetic device without a stated Te is a device whose overload point you cannot predict.

Four: which category, and is there an Icw? Category A has no short-time withstand rating; category B does.

If the sheet in front of you does not answer these four, send it over - we will mark which lines are specifications and which are silence. Our MCCB range publishes the same four where they exist, and says so where they do not.

FAQ

Is an electronic trip unit more accurate?

It is more stable. Accuracy at manufacture is comparable; what changes is that a bimetal drifts with ambient temperature and an electronic unit measures current directly. In a temperature-controlled room the practical difference is small.

Can I set an electronic breaker to behave exactly like a thermal-magnetic one?

Often yes, for overload. The magnetic threshold may be fixed, and a Category A device has no short-time delay, so the imitation stops where selectivity begins.

Do electronic trip units need a separate power supply?

Most MCCB trip units of this class are self-powered from the current flowing through them. Check the datasheet rather than assuming, particularly for settings that must be visible before the circuit is energised.

Which is better for a generator outgoing feeder?

Electronic, almost always - not because it is newer, but because the settings are calculated per site and may need to change when the generator or the load changes.

About Us

Wenzhou OFA Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. is one of the professional suppliers of distribution switchgear and control equipment in China. Founded in 2013, the company is rooted in Yueqing, Wenzhou - the Capital of Electrical Appliances in China. It owns independent brands such as "OFA", and its products cover multiple industries and applications including power, energy, industrial automation, construction and equipment manufacturing.