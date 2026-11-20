(MENAFN- GetNews) Nanjing,Jiangsu, China-November 20, 2026 1. Navigating Extreme Weather: Why Modern Outdoor Professionals Demand Multi-Climate Versatility In outdoor operations, high-altitude trekking, tactical field work, and daily industrial commuting, unpredictable weather is one of the most critical factors impacting human endurance and performance. Sudden downpours, biting winds, and rapid temperature drops can swiftly lead to hypothermia, physical fatigue, and reduced reaction time. Historically, outdoor enthusiasts and institutional procurement managers faced a persistent dilemma:

Traditional Heavy Winter Parkas: Provided adequate warmth but were bulky, heavy, severely restricted arm mobility, and trapped internal sweat during active movement.

Lightweight Single-Layer Windbreakers: Offered agility and wind resistance but provided zero thermal insulation when the temperature plummeted. Rigid Hardshell Raincoats: Provided waterproof shielding but generated loud fabric rustling noise, suffered from poor active breathability, and lacked internal softness. To eliminate these compromises, modern technical textile engineering developed 3-layer bonded Shark Skin Softshell technology. By permanently fusing a weather-resistant outer shell, an active micro-porous membrane, and a plush thermal fleece lining, the Custom Men's 3-Layer Shark Skin Softshell Jacket delivers an all-in-one protective solution. Discover our full range of technical garments in our Outdoor Apparel Catalog. 2. Biomimetic Material Science: Deconstructing the 3-Layer Shark Skin Lamination System The term“Shark Skin” originates from biomimetic fluid dynamics, referencing the hydrophobic riblet scales on natural sharks that reduce fluid drag and shed moisture. In technical outerwear manufacturing, this performance is achieved through high-pressure thermal lamination of three specialized layers:

Layer 1 – Outer Hydrophobic Shield (DWR Stretch Polyester): Tightly woven 100% high-density polyester treated with Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating. Raindrops and snow melt bead up into surface tension spheres and roll off immediately, preventing fabric saturation (wet-out) and blocking 100% of external wind chill.

Layer 2 – Middle Climate Core (Micro-Porous TPU Waterproof Film): A monolithic thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) membrane featuring billions of microscopic pores per square centimeter. Each pore is 20,000 times smaller than a water droplet (blocking liquid rain) yet 700 times larger than water vapor molecules, providing certified 5,000mm hydrostatic waterproofness and 3,000g/m2/24h active breathability. Layer 3 – Inner Thermal Insulation (Anti-Pilling Polar Fleece): Ultra-soft, high-density polar fleece lining bonded directly to the membrane. It captures body heat in microscopic air pockets for thermal insulation while actively wicking perspiration moisture away from base layers. 3. Performance Benchmark: Shark Skin Softshell vs. Alternative Outerwear To understand why global distributors and tactical teams choose 3-layer laminated softshells, examine this direct technical performance benchmark:

Technical Metric Shark Skin Softshell Hardshell Raincoat Standard Fleece Jacket Wind Resistance 100% Windproof (0 CFM) 100% Windproof Low (Wind Permeable) Water Repellency 5,000mm DWR Coated 10,000mm+ Sealed Zero (Absorbs Water) Active Breathability 3,000g/m2/24h + Underarm Zips Low (Sweat Condensation) High Breathability Fabric Noise Level Ultra-Silent & Supple Loud Crinkle / Rustle Silent Mobility & Stretch 4-Way Stretch Ergonomics Rigid / No Stretch High Stretch

4. Mission-Ready Ergonomics: The 8-Pocket Tactical Storage Architecture

In outdoor expeditions and security assignments, seamless gear management without external clutter is paramount. The Shark Skin Tactical Jacket integrates an engineered 8-pocket storage system:

Pocket Placement Functional Utility & Internal Features Dual Front Chest Slash Pockets Deep vertical chest pockets positioned for access while wearing a backpack harness. Includes internal D-rings and rubberized wire pass-through ports for communication headsets. Bicep Shoulder Pockets (x2) Upper arm zippered compartments equipped with external loop panels (velcro) for custom morale patches or team identification insignia. Left Forearm EDC Pocket Quick-access wrist zipper pocket designed for storing keys, security RFID access cards, or compact EDC folding tools. Back Lumbar Tunnel Pocket Large connected dual-entry zipper pocket spanning the lower back-ideal for stowing winter gloves, protective caps, or topographic trail maps. Dual Underarm Airflow Zippers Two-way underarm zipper vents that allow instant core temperature regulation and heat dump during high-output uphill ascents.

5. Size Specifications & Comprehensive Color Selection Matrix

Available in standard international sizes from S to 3XL (plus custom 4XL and 5XL support), the jacket accommodates diverse body shapes and layering preferences:

Size Chest (CM / IN) Shoulder (CM / IN) Front Length (CM / IN) Sleeve (CM / IN) S 110 cm / 43.3′′ 49 cm / 19.3′′ 67 cm / 26.4′′ 59 cm / 23.2′′ M 118 cm / 46.4′′ 51 cm / 20.0′′ 69 cm / 27.1′′ 60 cm / 23.6′′ L 120 cm / 47.2′′ 53 cm / 20.8′′ 70 cm / 27.5′′ 61 cm / 24.0′′ XL 124 cm / 48.8′′ 55 cm / 21.6′′ 72 cm / 28.3′′ 62 cm / 24.4′′ 2XL 128 cm / 50.4′′ 56 cm / 22.0′′ 73 cm / 28.7′′ 63 cm / 24.8′′ 3XL 132 cm / 52.0′′ 57 cm / 22.4′′ 75 cm / 29.5′′ 64 cm / 25.2′′

6. Sourcing & Manufacturing Excellence: Custom OEM/ODM Capabilities

Backed by over 20 years of technical apparel manufacturing, Nanjing Kango Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. operates an ISO9001-certified production facility with automated seam-sealing bonding machines and precision stitching lines.



Private Label Branding: Custom molded silicone patches, 3D embroidery, woven neck labels, custom zipper pullers, and retail hangtags.

Custom Colorways & Camo: Pantone-matched solid tones (Black, Coyote Tan, Ranger Green, Shadow Grey, Navy Blue) and all-terrain camouflage patterns.

Rapid Prototyping: Dedicated sample development with prototype dispatch in 3 to 5 business days.

Production Scalability: Low trial MOQ starting from 50 pieces, with monthly manufacturing output exceeding 100,000 units. Quality Assurance: 100% pre-shipment hydrostatic pressure testing, seam-tape bond inspection, and dimensional verification.

7. Garment Care & Washing Guidelines for Maximum Longevity

Proper maintenance protects the micro-porous TPU membrane and hydrophobic DWR coating:



Washing: Machine wash cold (below 30°C / 86°F) on gentle cycle with technical outerwear detergent.

Do Not Use: Never use powder detergents, bleach, fabric softeners, or dry-cleaning solvents. Drying: Tumble dry low or line dry in shade. Light warm drying helps reactivate the exterior DWR coating.

About us

Nanjing kango outdoor products Co., Ltd. is a professional company over 20 years to provide domestic and foreign special military police articles and also all kinds of products for outdoor activities. We are a united, optimistic, positive and vibrant team located in Nanjing, China. As one of the quartermaster enterprises, our company sets product research and development, manufacture, marketing and service integration. And we have the right to export and import.