Three-Layer Shark Skin Softshell Tactical Jackets Offer Versatile Outdoor Protection
|Technical Metric
|Shark Skin Softshell
|Hardshell Raincoat
|Standard Fleece Jacket
|Wind Resistance
|100% Windproof (0 CFM)
|100% Windproof
|Low (Wind Permeable)
|Water Repellency
|5,000mm DWR Coated
|10,000mm+ Sealed
|Zero (Absorbs Water)
|Active Breathability
|3,000g/m2/24h + Underarm Zips
|Low (Sweat Condensation)
|High Breathability
|Fabric Noise Level
|Ultra-Silent & Supple
|Loud Crinkle / Rustle
|Silent
|Mobility & Stretch
|4-Way Stretch Ergonomics
|Rigid / No Stretch
|High Stretch
4. Mission-Ready Ergonomics: The 8-Pocket Tactical Storage Architecture
In outdoor expeditions and security assignments, seamless gear management without external clutter is paramount. The Shark Skin Tactical Jacket integrates an engineered 8-pocket storage system:
|Pocket Placement
|Functional Utility & Internal Features
|Dual Front Chest Slash Pockets
|Deep vertical chest pockets positioned for access while wearing a backpack harness. Includes internal D-rings and rubberized wire pass-through ports for communication headsets.
|Bicep Shoulder Pockets (x2)
|Upper arm zippered compartments equipped with external loop panels (velcro) for custom morale patches or team identification insignia.
|Left Forearm EDC Pocket
|Quick-access wrist zipper pocket designed for storing keys, security RFID access cards, or compact EDC folding tools.
|Back Lumbar Tunnel Pocket
|Large connected dual-entry zipper pocket spanning the lower back-ideal for stowing winter gloves, protective caps, or topographic trail maps.
|Dual Underarm Airflow Zippers
|Two-way underarm zipper vents that allow instant core temperature regulation and heat dump during high-output uphill ascents.
5. Size Specifications & Comprehensive Color Selection Matrix
Available in standard international sizes from S to 3XL (plus custom 4XL and 5XL support), the jacket accommodates diverse body shapes and layering preferences:
|Size
|Chest (CM / IN)
|Shoulder (CM / IN)
|Front Length (CM / IN)
|Sleeve (CM / IN)
|S
|110 cm / 43.3′′
|49 cm / 19.3′′
|67 cm / 26.4′′
|59 cm / 23.2′′
|M
|118 cm / 46.4′′
|51 cm / 20.0′′
|69 cm / 27.1′′
|60 cm / 23.6′′
|L
|120 cm / 47.2′′
|53 cm / 20.8′′
|70 cm / 27.5′′
|61 cm / 24.0′′
|XL
|124 cm / 48.8′′
|55 cm / 21.6′′
|72 cm / 28.3′′
|62 cm / 24.4′′
|2XL
|128 cm / 50.4′′
|56 cm / 22.0′′
|73 cm / 28.7′′
|63 cm / 24.8′′
|3XL
|132 cm / 52.0′′
|57 cm / 22.4′′
|75 cm / 29.5′′
|64 cm / 25.2′′
6. Sourcing & Manufacturing Excellence: Custom OEM/ODM Capabilities
Backed by over 20 years of technical apparel manufacturing, Nanjing Kango Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. operates an ISO9001-certified production facility with automated seam-sealing bonding machines and precision stitching lines.
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Private Label Branding: Custom molded silicone patches, 3D embroidery, woven neck labels, custom zipper pullers, and retail hangtags.
Custom Colorways & Camo: Pantone-matched solid tones (Black, Coyote Tan, Ranger Green, Shadow Grey, Navy Blue) and all-terrain camouflage patterns.
Rapid Prototyping: Dedicated sample development with prototype dispatch in 3 to 5 business days.
Production Scalability: Low trial MOQ starting from 50 pieces, with monthly manufacturing output exceeding 100,000 units.
Quality Assurance: 100% pre-shipment hydrostatic pressure testing, seam-tape bond inspection, and dimensional verification.
7. Garment Care & Washing Guidelines for Maximum Longevity
Proper maintenance protects the micro-porous TPU membrane and hydrophobic DWR coating:
-
Washing: Machine wash cold (below 30°C / 86°F) on gentle cycle with technical outerwear detergent.
Do Not Use: Never use powder detergents, bleach, fabric softeners, or dry-cleaning solvents.
Drying: Tumble dry low or line dry in shade. Light warm drying helps reactivate the exterior DWR coating.
About us
Nanjing kango outdoor products Co., Ltd. is a professional company over 20 years to provide domestic and foreign special military police articles and also all kinds of products for outdoor activities. We are a united, optimistic, positive and vibrant team located in Nanjing, China. As one of the quartermaster enterprises, our company sets product research and development, manufacture, marketing and service integration. And we have the right to export and import.
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