MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) on Friday expressed deep concern over escalating hostilities in and around Yemen, reported Xinhua.

“We are following with concern reports of Saudi-led Coalition airstrikes today on Hodeidah Port, ongoing military operations in the governorates of Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, and continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing military escalation in and around Yemen,” he said.

“We stress the need to safeguard the continuity of operations of Yemen's Red Sea ports, which serve as a lifeline to millions of people in Yemen.”

The spokesman urged all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the prohibition of directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects.

Ultimately, there is no military solution to the conflict. All parties need to find a pathway back to political negotiations, said Haq.

UN humanitarians said civilians in Yemen continue to suffer the effects of escalating violence and severe access restrictions.

In Taiz city, shortages of food and other essential supplies are worsening, with food stocks meeting just a tenth of residents' needs, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday, citing local authorities.

“With roads still closed, supplies of food, medicine and water have fallen by 90 per cent, while cooking gas, petrol and diesel have dropped by up to 97 per cent. Food prices have risen by 60 per cent, and fuel and gas prices by 300 per cent, while transport costs have quadrupled,” said OCHA.

Shortages of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies are also disrupting health care, particularly for children, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses, said the office.

Despite ongoing fighting and access constraints, humanitarian partners continue to help displaced families across Taiz governorate, said OCHA.

The office reiterated its call for the protection of civilians and refugees, and for safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access, including the reopening of key supply routes to Taiz city to allow essential goods and humanitarian assistance to reach people in need.

--NNN-XINHUA