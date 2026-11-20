MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- More than 400 attacks by Israeli settlers during the ongoing olive harvest in the West Bank have caused casualties and damaged more than 4,000 trees and saplings, United Nations (UN) humanitarian officials said on Friday, reported Xinhua.

In its latest situation report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the number of attacks this year had exceeded that recorded during any previous olive harvest season, citing the UN Humanitarian Country Team for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

An estimated 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinian families depend on olives and olive oil for their livelihoods, with the sector accounting for about 15 per cent of Palestinian agricultural GDP.

The team said repeated calls on Israeli authorities to protect farmers had gone unheeded.

It also reported that Israeli authorities had damaged more than 10,000 Palestinian-owned trees in the first nine months of 2026.

The team urged Israeli authorities to end all attacks, ensure farmers have safe access to their land and hold those responsible accountable.

--NNN-XINHUA