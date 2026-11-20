MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, Nov 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific Media Partnership (APMP) has been officially launched, with its first batch of members comprising 310 organisations from 41 countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific, reported Xinhua.

The formation of APMP was proposed by China's Xinhua news agency.

More than 400 representatives from over 40 countries and regions, as well as United Nations (UN) agencies and international organisations, witnessed the establishment of the Organising Committee of the APMP programme at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum on Sept 5.

The Committee issued an initiative calling for stronger collaboration between media outlets and think tanks, inviting organisations across the Asia-Pacific to join the partnership.

Aimed at fostering mutually beneficial cooperation among media organisations across the region, the APMP will focus on developing four key platforms: high-level dialogue, collaborative communication, technological innovation and practical cooperation.

Its activities will include regular high-level media dialogues, joint reporting initiatives, the production of multimedia content, reporting tours in China for Asia-Pacific journalists and themed training programmes for media professionals across the region.

Both the APMP and the Shenzhen Consensus of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum was included in China's official calendar of meetings and events as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) host.

The Malaysian National News Agency (NNN) is among the 16 founding organisations of the Asia-Pacific Media Partnership Organising Committee.

The Committee was launched in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Media Forum (APMF) 2026, with Bernama joining seven other foreign media organisations and eight Chinese media organisations as founding members.

Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin represented Bernama at the launch ceremony on Sept 5.

--NNN-XINHUA