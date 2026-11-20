MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 (NNN-dpa) -- Brazil's convicted former president Jair Bolsonaro was taken from house arrest to hospital with severe abdominal pain, the hospital in Brasília said on Friday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Bolsonaro was admitted for further examinations, the hospital said.

His son, Carlos, said on the social media platform X that the right-wing politician had been diagnosed with an almost complete intestinal obstruction.

Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 election campaign, suffering serious injuries. He has since undergone several operations.

The 71-year-old was convicted of attempting a coup after losing the presidency.

Carlos Bolsonaro blamed his father's current health problems on his detention, saying his condition was deteriorating“day by day due to the lack of freedom of movement and the daily psychological torture he suffers”.

Another of Bolsonaro's sons, former presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, fled to the United States (US) in October, two days after his election defeat, despite a court-imposed travel ban.

He lost the presidential run-off against left-wing incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

--NNN-dpa