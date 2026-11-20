

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Shenzhen, China, thanked president Xi Jinping for the opportunity to present the global economic outlook at a unique and exciting time. Unique because of the tectonic shifts in geopolitics. Exciting-though a bit scary-because of the transformative force of AI.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

This is the first year when AI had a material impact on global growth. It provided a counterbalance to the negative energy supply shock caused by the turbulence in the Middle East. And while the energy shock will eventually dissipate, AI is forever-making it the most significant factor for medium-term competitiveness, productivity, and growth.

This year, rapid AI-led acceleration in a dozen or so economies contributed to global growth of 3.1 percent, or 3.4 percent for APEC-better than feared but worse than needed.

Trade has also performed well, growing at 4.6 percent globally, powered by the AI investment boom, but also by countries that have made good strides in deepening their non-AI regional trade integration. Trade in AI hardware and related tech products now accounts for over one-tenth of world goods trade by value, a share that is rapidly rising.

Behind these averages there are large variations. Right here in APEC, some members are hurting from high energy costs, the super El Niño, or other forces, while others are benefitting from being energy exporters or being highly integrated into the global AI value chain.

Beyond the growth outlook, there are important policy issues in three areas: inflation and interest rates; debt and deficits; and growth-enhancing structural policies.

First, inflation and interest rates. Both the energy supply shock and the AI demand shock are pushing global inflation up, to 4.7 percent this year. This calls for a tightening of monetary policy in many economies. Together with stronger growth expectations linked to AI and heavy public and private bond issuance, inflation is driving interest rates upward. Bond yields across many advanced economies are now at their highest levels in decades.

Second, debt and deficits. Higher rates feed through to higher interest payments, drawing attention to government finances. Global public debt is set to soon go above 100 percent of GDP-its highest level since World War Two. In circumstances where corrective action is needed, it should not be delayed.

Third, structural reforms for productivity and growth, tightly correlated with AI adoption and capital market development. The technological transformation we are witnessing is unprecedented in the sheer speed with which it affects our economies, creating a genuine urgency to advance on policies.

To put it simply: you snooze, you lose. Countries need digital infrastructure, labor markets and workers that are ready for AI, and risk mitigation-especially to control financial stability and cybersecurity risks.

This is why it is so good that world leaders meet, talk, and cooperate in and around forums such as APEC. As the Chinese proverb reminds us,“Hai Na Bai Chuan,” meaning“The sea is vast because it embraces the waters of many rivers.” When we pull together, what comes into view is shared prosperity and peace.