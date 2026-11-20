MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEARBORN, MI, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit Furniture, a family-owned furniture retailer serving Metro Detroit since 2006, announced the availability of its $2,999 Whole House Package, a bundled furnishing arrangement covering living room, bedroom, and dining room essentials. The package includes selected furniture pieces, a 55-inch smart television, delivery, and setup, according to the company.

The announcement outlines the contents and availability of the three-room package at the retailer's Dearborn and Southfield showrooms. The offering brings together furniture for multiple areas of a home under one stated package price, with items organized by room to identify what is included.

The living room portion features an Ashley sofa and loveseat or sectional, accompanied by matching living room tables. The bedroom arrangement includes a queen bed, dresser, mirror, and mattress set. A five-piece dining set completes the package. A 55-inch smart television is also included, along with delivery and setup.

Detroit Furniture said the package is available through its two Metro Detroit showrooms. Customers seeking information about current availability, applicable terms, or other package details may contact the retailer directly or visit its website.

The Whole House Package builds on the company's earlier bundled furniture offerings. Detroit Furniture traces its package concept to 2011, when it began combining living room furniture with television sets. Those earlier arrangements included seating, tables, a rug, and a 42-inch television. The current offering extends that format to include furnishings for three separate areas of a home.

The company said its bundled packages were developed to address the needs of customers furnishing homes or replacing existing household furniture. The current arrangement provides a defined list of included items across the three rooms, rather than separate package descriptions for each area.

Detroit Furniture began operating in 2006 as a family-owned business. Since opening its first storefront, the retailer has expanded to two showrooms in Dearborn and Southfield, Michigan.

“When we opened, we couldn't even afford a sign,” said Hussein C., manager of Detroit Furniture.“We know what it's like to stretch every dollar, so we built this store around giving families more for their money. Seeing people share our Whole House Package online, almost 20 years later, means a lot to our whole family.”

The retailer has also shared videos featuring the package on Instagram and TikTok. Some individual videos have received more than one million views, according to the company. However, Detroit Furniture has not provided consolidated engagement figures, sales data, or other measurements establishing the effect of the online activity on customer purchases.

The company has made examples of its package-related Instagram content available through the following links:





Customers can contact Detroit Furniture or visit its Dearborn and Southfield locations to inquire about the Whole House Package and obtain additional information about its current availability and terms. Further details are available at.

About Detroit Furniture

Detroit Furniture is a family-owned furniture retailer that has served Metro Detroit since 2006. The company operates showrooms in Dearborn and Southfield, Michigan, and offers furniture packages for individual rooms and multiple areas of a home.





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Company Name: Detroit Furniture

Contact Person: Hussein C., Manager

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Phone: 313-582-9601

Country: United States

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CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Detroit Furniture Contact Person: Hussein C., Manager Email:... Phone: 313-582-9601 Country: United States Website: