MENAFN - Live Mint) A day after US President Donald Trump held a closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China's Shenzhen, ahead of their trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a US official stated that Russia was open to offering Ukraine a 'NATO-like' status.

According to the New York Post, the official said that while Moscow was increasingly open to allowing Kyiv to have security guarantees similar to NATO, it expected to retain at least some of the Ukrainian territory it had captured during the war.

The official further said that any future agreement to end the nearly five-year-long war must guarantee that Ukraine remains“sovereign, secure, prosperous and free”. Moscow, meanwhile, has indicated that it would accept security assurances for Kyiv similar to those provided under Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

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The official noted that the goal of any peace settlement would be to bring Kyiv "as close to NATO as possible without the brand".

What would NATO-style security guarantees mean for Ukraine?

According to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, an armed attack against one or more of its members is considered an attack on all members. However, giving Ukraine similar security guarantees is almost certain to require Kyiv to agree to freeze the current battle lines.

Jared Kushner, while addressing reporters on Thursday (local time), said, "I think we've gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5." He added, "And I think that that comes with at least what the Russians are saying, which is their intention is when this war is over, to not have another war in the future.”

What could Ukraine get in return for territorial concessions?

However, at the very least, Ukraine is only getting closer to European Union (EU) membership, provided it agrees to address issues related to corruption, the official said, adding that the World Bank and BlackRock had been called in to draft an economic plan for that possibility.

However, US officials believe that Kyiv may not need the EU's involvement in its defence in the future, as they expect security guarantees to be enforced through sanctions. These restrictions would be eased if Russia agrees to a peace deal but reinstated within 24 hours if Moscow violates its terms.

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The remarks from the unnamed US official came days after Washington's special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, who make up the so-called“Coalition of the Willing”, in Berlin.

According to the report, around 40 European leaders were part of the discussions, which Trump joined while en route to Washington from Beijing, where he held trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said he hoped the separate talks would pave the way for broader negotiations involving European leaders, Putin and himself.

The meeting came days after Moscow and Kyiv launched strikes targeting each other's energy and transportation infrastructure in recent weeks, with the official describing the leaders as being "difficult in different ways".

The source said Putin remained reluctant to end the war because of concerns over NATO' s military capabilities. The Russian leader also wanted assurances about the future security architecture of Europe after the conflict before agreeing to a ceasefire.

Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian targets

Before the diplomatic meetings took place, Kyiv launched its most sustained drone attacks and targeted the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea, damaging the road section while leaving a nearby railway section unscathed.