MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt expressed his excitement over sharing his upcoming film 'Way of the Warrior Kid', highlighting how the story underscores the importance of having someone who believes in you.

Thanking everyone who helped bring the project to life, the actor also gave a shout-out to his two special dates at the premiere. The film is set to premiere on November 25.

He wrote:“Getting to share @wayofthewarriorkid last night was INCREDIBLE! One of the things I love most about this story is the reminder of how much having someone in your corner can mean. A mentor doesn't have to have all the answers.”

“Sometimes it's just about showing up, believing in someone, and helping them see what they're capable of. Grateful to everyone who helped bring this movie to life and everyone who came out to celebrate with us. Way of the Warrior Kid hits @appletv November 25th! And, so thankful for my two hot dates!”

Way of the Warrior Kid is an upcoming drama film directed by McG and written by Will Staples. It is based on the 2017 children's novel of the same name by Jocko Willink. It stars Chris Pratt.

In the film, a bullied 11-year-old named Marc learns to find his inner warrior over one summer with the help of his Navy SEAL uncle Jake.

Pratt was one of the world's highest-paid actors annually from 2015 to 2017. Through starring in blockbuster franchises and big-budget films, he has established himself as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

He began his film career with minor roles before securing a starring role in the drama series Everwood. He had his breakthrough role as Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. Pratt received global recognition and established himself as a leading actor by portraying Star-Lord in six films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Guardians of the Galaxy to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

He achieved further critical and commercial success by portraying Owen Grady in the first three films of the Jurassic World franchise. Pratt's other starring roles include the Western action film The Magnificent Seven, the science fiction film Passengers and the military science-fiction action film The Tomorrow War.

He has also voiced roles in The Lego Movie franchise, Onward, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Garfield Movie.