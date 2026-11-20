MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government is considering a major restructuring of its paddy procurement system by transferring operations from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to cooperative institutions, a move aimed at reducing the state's direct debt burden and keeping borrowings within the prescribed fiscal limits.

The proposal involves shifting annual procurement-related borrowings of approximately Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 11,000 crore to the cooperative sector, thereby reducing the financial pressure on TNCSC.

The restructuring is expected to help the government manage its liabilities while adhering to the borrowing ceiling of 3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

TNCSC has accumulated substantial liabilities over the years, with outstanding borrowings reaching Rs 27,181 crore as of March 31, 2026. Much of this debt arose from financing paddy procurement and implementing the special Public Distribution System, which supplies subsidised tur dal and cooking oil.

Delays in reimbursement from the Union government have further aggravated the corporation's financial difficulties. Procurement-related payments are frequently delayed by 15 to 18 months, compelling TNCSC to secure loans to ensure timely payments to farmers and meet transportation and milling expenses.

As part of the proposed transition, the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED) has approached the National Cooperative Development Corporation for a Rs 10,000 crore loan to finance procurement activities.

The application is awaiting approval, while the government examines the administrative and financial arrangements required for transferring responsibilities to cooperative institutions.

Under the revised budget estimates for 2026-27, Tamil Nadu's net borrowing limit stands at Rs 1.21 lakh crore against a projected GSDP of Rs 40.67 lakh crore.

The government is also exploring the involvement of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies in purchasing paddy directly from farmers.

A feasibility study is proposed in Ramanathapuram district before extending the arrangement to other regions. However, questions remain over the cooperative sector's capacity to undertake procurement on such a large scale.

TANFED, primarily engaged in fertiliser procurement and distribution, would require additional manpower, infrastructure and financial support to manage the expanded responsibilities.

The proposed restructuring remains under examination, with a final decision expected after assessing operational feasibility, funding arrangements and the potential implications for state finances.