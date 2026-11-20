MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) A fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Burari area early on Saturday morning, prompting the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to rush 10 fire tenders to the spot, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, information about the blaze was received at around 6.08 a.m., following which fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location.

Ten fire engines are currently present at the spot, and firefighting operations are underway to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage to the property are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

The incident comes amid a series of fire-related incidents reported in different parts of the national Capital this month, raising concerns over fire safety in commercial establishments.

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out at a car showroom in the Saidulajab area of South Delhi's Saket, officials said. Several vehicles worth crores of rupees were gutted in the blaze.

Multiple teams of the Delhi Police and the Fire Department were deployed at the spot, while a cooling operation was carried out after the fire was brought under control.

In another incident earlier this month, a massive fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop in Delhi's Gaffar Market, spreading to all floors of a four-storey commercial building.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who visited the spot, said the blaze may have affected around 20-25 shops. No casualties or injuries were reported, although damage to property was reported.

In a statement, Khandelwal said the fire had reportedly broken out around midnight in one of the shops and spread rapidly to other parts of the commercial complex.

"...A fire broke out in one of the shops here, and that fire spread rapidly. There have been no casualties. There hasn't been any such damage. Some of the traders have even managed to retrieve their goods," Khandelwal had said.