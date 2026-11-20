Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments during a phone call with Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and the US Secretary of State also reviewed the situation in Sudan and its humanitarian consequences.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's support for international and regional efforts aimed at securing an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and launching a comprehensive, civilian-led political process. These efforts aim to end the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people and support their aspirations for security, stability and a dignified life.

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Sheikh Abdullah, Iran FM discuss diplomatic efforts for stability UAE President, Saudi CP discuss 'immediate cessation' of escalation UAE welcomes US statement on efforts to achieve peace in Sudan, its call for truce