Hackers Breached US Department Of Agriculture, NBC News Reports
The department notified employees of the incident on Thursday, the former officials told NBC.Recommended For You
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While the payments database is the known extent of the intrusion so far, the former officials warned that the compromised system could provide a backdoor to more sensitive information, including food safety data and research on animal-borne illnesses, according to the report.
It is not known who was responsible. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency referred questions to the USDA, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.ALSO READ
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