MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hackers this week breached a system that the US Department of Agriculture uses to send payments to farmers, NBC News reported on Friday, citing two former USDA officials with knowledge of the matter.

The department notified employees of the incident on Thursday, the former officials told NBC.

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While the payments database is the known extent of the intrusion so far, the former officials warned that the compromised system could provide a backdoor to more sensitive information, including food safety data and research on animal-borne illnesses, according to the report.

It is not known who was responsible. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency referred questions to the USDA, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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