Presidents Ilham Aliyev And To Lam Adopt Joint Statement, Exchange Bilateral Documents
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 21. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Vietnam To Lam adopted a Joint Statement in Hanoi on November 21, Trend's special correspondent reports.
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