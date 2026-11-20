MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and WUHU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEPAS, Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, officially entered the Gulf market with a regional brand launch in Dubai. Its first model in the region, the LEPAS L8, is now on sale in the UAE, starting at AED 99,999, with launches in Kuwait, Qatar and other markets to follow.









As the Gulf accelerates its transition to new energy mobility, policy support and interest in electrified vehicles continue to grow. Customers seek vehicles that combine distinctive design with the ability to handle diverse road and climate conditions. The LEPAS L8 PHEV meets these expectations as an Elegant All-round Premium SUV, bringing together refined design, confident driving and intelligent technology.

The first 100 customers will receive exclusive benefits, including insurance, maintenance and complimentary roadside assistance. LEPAS also offers a 7-year/200,000-km vehicle warranty and an 8-year/160,000-km warranty for the electric powertrain system, providing added peace of mind.

Elegant Design: Where Natural Energy Meets Spacious Comfort

Created for customers who appreciate bold design and refined details, the LEPAS L8 PHEV embodies Leopard Aesthetics, inspired by the agility and strength of the leopard. Flowing body lines and the distinctive Leaping Leopard Beltline create a dynamic sense of movement, while the Pioneering Leopard Avant-Garde Front Fascia and Leopard-Eye LED Headlights give the SUV a commanding yet expressive presence.









With a 2,800-mm wheelbase and 66.5% space utilization, the LEPAS L8 PHEV offers a spacious five-seat layout. Its wraparound cabin creates a welcoming atmosphere, complemented by Cloud Comfort Lounge Seats and excellent NVH performance for a quiet, comfortable ride. A 507L cargo capacity, 47 Ingenious Storage Spaces and versatile seating configurations make room for passengers and everyday essentials alike, turning the cabin into a comfortable living space on the move.

Elegant Driving: Smart Assistance Makes Journeys Easier

Built on the intelligent LEX Platform, the LEPAS L8 PHEV features APA and RPA Parking Assistance to simplify parking in busy urban environments, from maneuvering in tight spaces to parking in designated spaces in multi-level garages. Its 16 ADAS features also assist with following distance, lane keeping and hazard detection, making daily commutes and intercity journeys easier.









For greater awareness in busy streets and at turns with limited visibility, the LEPAS L8 PHEV features 540° Panoramic View. A cage-style body structure, six airbags and a battery pack with IP68 and IPX9K protection ratings provide additional layers of safety and reassurance.

Local Adaptation: Balancing Driving Efficiency with Everyday Needs

Powered by LEPAS Super Hybrid, the L8 PHEV balances energy efficiency with extended range for daily commutes and longer journeys. Under the NEDC test cycle, it delivers a combined range of up to 1,300 km and an all-electric range of more than 100 km, with charging from 30% to 80% taking just 20 minutes. Whether commuting or travelling beyond the city, customers can enjoy greater flexibility on the road.









The L8 PHEV is also adapted to the region's hot climate. Its upgraded air-conditioning system, combined with UV-Blocking and Heat-Insulating Glass, helps keep the cabin cool under intense sunlight. Meanwhile, the AQS Air Quality Monitoring System monitors cabin air quality, ensuring a fresh and comfortable interior.









The L8 PHEV marks the beginning of LEPAS's broader presence in the Middle East. More LEPAS NEV models will follow, expanding choices for local customers. The brand will also continue to co-create with customers across the region, drawing on diverse cultures and perspectives to shape new expressions of elegant living and bring its brand promise,“Drive Your Elegance,” to more people worldwide.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

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Company Name: LEPAS International

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