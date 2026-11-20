MENAFN - IANS) Turin, Nov 21 (IANS) Former ATP champion Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Friday, defeating world No. 8 Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 in a winner-takes-all clash to set up a meeting with top seed Alexander Zverev.

Tiafoe saved three break points in the ninth game, landing two big forehands and opening the court with a drop shot, but could not hold serve when a mistimed backhand flew wide, handing Medvedev the decisive break, reported Xinhua.

"The Finals is a great tournament because whenever you finish it is great because you have some rest at the end of the season," Medvedev said. "Only positives here. When I am on court, always fighting to win, and I managed to fight well today."

Later, group leader Carlos Alcaraz produced a series of high-quality winners in a 6-4, 6-1 victory over home favorite Flavio Cobolli.

Although Alcaraz had reported some discomfort in his upper left leg after beating Medvedev on Wednesday, the world No. 3 showed no signs of physical trouble in a dominant 65-minute performance. He converted four of nine break-point opportunities and did not face a single break point.

"He is a great player and person off the court. I tried to play as aggressively as I can, hit the ball as hard as I can," Alcaraz said. "The way I felt on court today was incredible. I am getting more confident after every match, and hopefully I can keep it going."

The victory completed a perfect 3-0 round-robin campaign for second seed Alcaraz, who will meet third seed Ben Shelton in Saturday's semifinal as he chases his first ATP Finals title.