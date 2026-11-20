UP CM Yogi Adityanath Bids Emotional Farewell To Mother In Panchur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday gave a shoulder to the mortal remains of his mother, Savitri Devi, who passed away yesterday at the age of 91, in his ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. CM Yogi also paid his last respects by offering a floral garland to his mother's photograph and was seen getting emotional as he bid her farewell.

Savitri Devi passed away on Friday morning, following which the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister shared a brief tribute on social media. In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Maa... Om Shanti." A wave of grief has gripped Panchur and the surrounding region following her demise.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over the demise of Savitri Devi and praised Yogi Adityanath for continuing to discharge his public duties despite the personal loss. "It is deeply saddening news that the mother of CM Yogi Adityanath has departed this world. We pray to the Almighty to grant her a place at His feet. As for Yogi ji, he continues to serve society, a testament to his dedication as a son. May God grant him strength during such a time," Dhami told reporters.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan also expressed condolences to CM Yogi, saying, "Our sympathies are with him, and we pray that the Almighty grants him patience." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also offered condolences, praying for peace and liberation for the departed soul. He praised Savitri Devi for raising a son who went on to become an MP multiple times and serve as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister twice.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying that a mother's affection and blessings continue to live on through the values imparted to her children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Yogi and condoled the demise of his mother on Friday. Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed at the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting to pay tribute to Savitri Devi. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting.