Jennifer Lopez Reveals The JLO Show is a Legacy Project for Her Children

Los Angeles [US], November 21 (ANI): American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has shared that her upcoming concert special, 'The JLO Show', is partly intended to serve as a legacy for her children, Max and Emme, allowing them to understand her journey as an entertainer and as a person, including the difficult moments she has experienced in life, E! News reported. In an interview with E! News' Lauren Herbert at the film's premiere on November 19, Lopez said she wanted her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to have something they could revisit in the future and understand who she was beyond her career.

"I would want it to be something that my kids could watch and go, 'Oh, that's who mom was,'" Lopez said, adding that she hoped the project would remain relevant for future generations. "That's who grandma was, that's who great grandma was.' They can have this forever, and they can see my heart, my soul, my story," she added, E! News reported. The singer said she wanted the concert special to reflect not only her identity as an entertainer but also her experiences as a human being, so that her children could draw strength from her journey.

"Who I was as an entertainer but also who I was as a human and my journey," she said, explaining that she wanted her children to understand that life brings both difficult and wonderful experiences. She added that she hoped the project would remind them that they could navigate challenging phases of life and emerge stronger and happier, E! News reported. "Always know that they can go through life and go through hard things and wonderful things and still come out the other side stronger and happier," Lopez said.

The concert special, which features a filmed performance from one of her shows during her recently concluded residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, is also intended to give audiences an entertaining experience. "For me, as an entertainer, my job is to make sure everybody enjoys themselves and has a good time," she said, adding that every element of the show had been put together to tell a story. "Everything about the show is put together to tell a story," she added.

Reflecting on the experience of putting the project together, the 57-year-old actress said it was difficult to measure how much she had gained from it, but she was happy that audiences could connect with the message she wanted to convey, E! News reported. "It's everything you hope for," she said, adding that she wanted people to be inspired and empowered by what they saw. "Like, people see what you're trying to say in the most beautiful ways, which is to be inspired and to empower them," she added.

Lopez also said she was uncertain about what the next phase of her career would look like and hoped the concert special would serve as a time capsule of her journey as a pop star. Recalling her thoughts during the summer tour preceding the show, she said she had wondered whether it could be her last major performance. "When I toured that summer before we did this show, I was thinking like, 'what if this is the last show I ever do? What if I don't do anything? What if I never tour again?'" she said, E! News reported. "What if this or what if that. If it was, what do I want this show to be?" she added. 'The JLO Show' is scheduled to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on November 26 at 8 p.m. ET. (ANI)