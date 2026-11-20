KL Rahul Joins Elite Club With Stunning Maiden Century In New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], November 21 (ANI): Indian batter KL Rahul on Saturday etched his name in India's cricketing history with a magnificent hundred in Wellington, becoming only the third Indian batter to score a century in his maiden Test innings in New Zealand. He joined the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar (116) and Surinder Amarnath (124), who achieved the feat during India's 1976 tour of New Zealand in Auckland. Rahul's landmark knock, coming 50 years after the previous two instances, adds another memorable chapter to India's Test cricket history.

Rahul also became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – after bringing up his 13th Test hundred against New Zealand. Rahul reached the milestone with a century off 207 deliveries, completing a rare achievement that places him among an elite group of Asian batters to have scored Test hundreds in all four SENA nations. The 34-year-old became the eighth Asian batter to achieve the feat, joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara and Virat Kohli. Overall, he is the fifth Indian to achieve this rare feat. Notably, Rahul and former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar are the only two batters in this group to have scored Test centuries in all four SENA countries while opening the batting.

Coming to the match, Rahul struck a magnificent century to guide India to 344/2 at the end of the second session on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 124 off 264 deliveries, laced with nine fours and a six, while skipper Shubman Gill provided able support with a fluent 36 off 40 balls at the other end. India continued to strengthen their position, reaching 344/2 at Tea. (ANI)