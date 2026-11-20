RJD Leader Slams Bihar Government Over Violent Rampage In Madhubani

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Bihar government over an alleged attack by armed miscreants at a restaurant on National Highway-27 in Madhubani, alleging that the incident exposed the collapse of law and order in the state.

In a post shared on X on Friday, Yadav alleged that miscreants armed with iron rods, hoes and pickaxes went on a rampage at the restaurant for nearly half an hour, smashing tables and chairs, while women and customers present there fled for their lives. "For half an hour, thugs armed with iron rods, hoes and pickaxes ran amok at a restaurant on NH-27 in Madhubani, smashing tables and chairs while the women and customers there fled for their lives. This scene alone is enough to show that the rule of law in Bihar has completely collapsed," he said.

Raising questions over the police administration, the RJD leader alleged that the authorities had failed to act despite an earlier incident of violence at the same restaurant on October 23. "The most serious question concerns the conduct of the police and administration-when a fight had already taken place at the same restaurant on 23 October, and an FIR was registered at the police station on 25 October, what was the police doing with its hands tied for the next 25 days?" Yadav said.

He further alleged that the accused had openly threatened the complainant to withdraw the case, while the administration failed to take appropriate action. "The criminals openly threatened to take up the case, and the administration slept," Yadav said. "Power and governance depend on prestige and fear, of which this government has not a shred left," he said, accusing the state government of prioritising transfers and postings over maintaining law and order.

"Caught up in the game of transfers and postings, the government has tied the police's hands and given criminals free rein. If traders and ordinary citizens are not safe on the national highway, how can anyone do business in Bihar? The Home Department has failed completely!" Yadav said.

Meanwhile, an FIR registered at Manigachhi police station in Darbhanga district on October 27 details a separate alleged assault involving five accused in connection with a dispute over the demolition of a house following an encroachment issue. According to the FIR, the complainant, Amar Kumar Yadav alias Amar Babu, alleged that he was intercepted by five persons on motorcycles near A.K. Gents Parlour at Raje Chowk on October 25 at around 2 pm. The complainant alleged that the accused attempted to kidnap him at gunpoint and subsequently assaulted him with iron rods, a shovel and other weapons. According to his complaint, one of the accused struck him on the head with an iron claw, causing a serious injury, while another allegedly hit his right hand with an iron shovel, resulting in a fracture. The complainant further alleged that the accused assaulted him across his body and left him on the ground, believing him to be dead. He was initially taken to Manigachhi Primary Health Centre and later referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The police registered Manigachhi PS Case No. 307/26 on October 27 under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351(2), 352, 117(2), 118(1), 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Sub-Inspector Harishankar Kumar has been assigned to investigate the case. The FIR also mentions an earlier case registered at Sakri police station in connection with the alleged assault on the complainant's elder brother on October 23. The investigation into that case was stated to be ongoing. (ANI)