Kuwait City: The Kuwait Interior Ministry has arrested a Ghanaian national for illegally distributing and selling abortion pills in the Mahboula area. The General Department of Criminal Investigation, operating under the Criminal Security Sector, caught the accused red-handed.

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The police took action after the Sabahiya Investigation Office, part of the Ahmadi Governorate Investigation Department, received a secret tip-off. Following a detailed probe and constant surveillance, detectives arrested the accused and seized five strips of abortion pills from him. During police questioning, the man confessed that he sold each strip for 150 Kuwaiti Dinars. He also revealed that an unknown person contacting him from a Ghana-registered phone number gave him instructions on where to collect the pills for sale. The arrested expat and the seized pills have now been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action.

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