The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts of Telangana, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday, November 21.

The districts under the orange alert include Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam. These areas may also experience thunderstorms and squally winds, with speeds reaching 50–60 kmph and gusts touching 70 kmph.

The weather department has advised residents in these districts to remain alert as the approaching weather system could trigger intense rainfall and strong winds.

Yellow Alert In Several Districts As Thunderstorms Are Expected

Apart from the orange-alert districts, the IMD has also issued yellow alerts for parts of Telangana.

Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda are among the districts likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Residents should exercise caution during thunderstorms, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and strong wind activity. Farmers are also advised to take precautions to protect harvested crops from unexpected rainfall.

Hyderabad Weather Today: Morning Mist Likely, Temperature Around 32°C

Unlike the eastern districts of Telangana, Hyderabad is expected to experience relatively stable weather conditions.

According to the weather forecast, the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies, with morning mist or haze in several areas. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is also expected to experience changing weather conditions under the influence of Cyclone Akvan. Residents in rain-affected areas should follow the latest IMD advisories and remain cautious during periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds.