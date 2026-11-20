Dhanush's 'O.M' (Operation Mole), directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has made an impressive box office debut, earning Rs 31.55 crore worldwide on its opening day. Here's a breakdown of its collections.

Even with fewer screens allotted in Tamil Nadu, Dhanush-starrer 'O.M' (Operation Mole) has crossed double-digit collections on day one. The film has given Dhanush a massive opening at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, 'O.M' starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and others released in theaters on the 20th. Negative and mixed reviews started pouring in right after the early morning 6 am special show. Harsh reviews called the movie 'average' and 'above average'. However, overcoming those reviews, Dhanush fans rushed to theaters for the evening and night shows, boosting the first-day collection massively.

Due to the immense faith fans had in 'Amaran' director Rajkumar Periasamy, 'O.M' reportedly saw over Rs 15 crore in advance booking. On its first day, 'O.M' has earned a maximum of Rs 31.55 crore worldwide. Language-wise and overseas collection details are as follows:

Tamil: Rs 13.35 crore

Telugu: Rs 4 crore

Hindi: Rs 35 lakh

Overseas: Rs 11 crore

(Note: According to another trade report, the domestic collection is estimated at Rs 20.70 crore and overseas at Rs 9.90 crore, totaling Rs 30.60 crore).

If 'O.M' continues its run at this pace on Saturday and Sunday, trade circles predict it will touch the Rs 100 crore mark in its first 3 days. With Dhanush's Tamil movies not seeing expected success over the last few years, crossing Rs 100 crore in 3 days would mark an excellent comeback for him. Moreover, with release issues (deal disputes) resolved at prominent theaters like Rohini, which did not screen the film on day one, the collection for 'O.M' is highly likely to increase from today.