MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 21 (IANS) Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) chief executive Paul Marsh has called for the relentless harassment of Test captain Pat Cummins to stop and urged everyone involved in the 2018 tour of South Africa to share responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal.

Cummins, who has received unanimous backing from Cricket Australia (CA) chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg, had come under growing pressure in the past few days, with critics demanding he give up the captaincy before Australia's home Test summer opens against New Zealand in Perth next month.

Marsh revealed that he has been in constant contact with Cummins, Usman Khawaja and former head coach Darren Lehmann, who was in charge when the scandal broke eight years ago.

“Sometimes in life, I think to be able to actually take responsibility and say, 'I'm sorry for my role in this', it often ends there,” Marsh told this masthead.“A lot of people can run away from that, but I do think there's an ability to go, 'Look, we got some stuff wrong here, and everyone in this got some stuff wrong here'.

“So I think that's probably where we need to be getting to so that we can move forward. Whether the Cricket Australia staff at that time are prepared to do it, I don't know. But I think it would be good if Cricket Australia, all the players, everyone actually went, 'OK, we made some mistakes'. Some people have paid a significant price for that, and they still are,” Marsh was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday.

He also felt the hounding of Cummins outside his residence in Sydney was totally unwarranted.“I think Pat's been an incredible leader of Australian cricket for the last five years. I've spent time around the team since I've been back in this role the last nearly 18 months, and I believe he leads with integrity, courage, clarity, and he's hugely respected across Australian cricket.

“The hounding of players' families, including Pat's, in their private homes and their personal activities, is disgraceful, and it needs to stop. Surely, we are better than this as a society. Despite everyone's thirst for the truth and the scandal, there's real people in the middle of this, and it is having a huge impact on everyone.”

Marsh, son of the late Australian wicketkeeping great Rod Marsh, admitted to not knowing if his idea would click with Cummins and others.“I think that's to be worked through.

“If Cricket Australia are prepared to take some accountability for how this was handled, I think for the players on that tour who weren't sanctioned, I don't think it's too big a step to take here to actually say 'if we had our time again, we would have taken shared responsibility'.

“Even if you didn't know about (sandpaper), in my view, that's something that is possible. And then I think the players who have come forward in the last little bit, they have every right to tell their stories. But there's also an element of do they need to accept that maybe some people, just because they knew, does that mean that everyone knew?”