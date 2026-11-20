HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul yesterday on the sidelines of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Germany.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, alongside the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint co-ordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing regional security and stability.

The PM reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.