PM, German FM Discuss Ties
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul yesterday on the sidelines of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Germany.
The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, alongside the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint co-ordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing regional security and stability.
The PM reaffirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.
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