

HONG KONG, November 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 16 November, The No. 4 graphitization furnace unit of the 200,000 tonnes-per-annum integrated lithium battery anode material project of Xiangfu New Energy was successfully energized and commenced operation, marking a major milestone in project development and a further expansion of production capacity. Xiangfu New Energy is an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of China Risun Group Limited ("China Risun" or the "Group"). Previously, Risun Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Risun, proposed to make a capital injection of RMB506.94 million in cash into Xiangfu New Energy. Upon completion of the transaction, Tianjin Binhai Energy & Development Co., Ltd. ("Binhai Energy"), an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, and Risun Group Limited will hold approximately 51.5% and 18.64% equity interests in Xiangfu New Energy, respectively. On November 19, 2026, the Group convened an extraordinary general meeting to approve and confirm the Capital Injection Agreement and the supplemental agreement in relation to the connected transaction, with all three ordinary resolutions set out in the circular duly passed by way of poll.



As the Group's core operating platform for lithium battery anode materials under Binhai Energy, Xiangfu New Energy focuses on the production, research and development of lithium battery anode materials across the entire industrial value chain, supported by integrated green power projects featuring source-grid-load-storage systems. The Company principally engages in the production of artificial graphite anode materials, with operations covering the complete production process, including upstream raw material processing, graphitization heat treatment and downstream coating of finished products. Its products are widely used in power batteries, energy storage batteries and consumer batteries. Since the commencement of construction, work on the graphitization furnace units has been subject to a demanding schedule and a complex, multi-stage construction process, encompassing civil engineering works, furnace lining construction, electrical system installation, equipment installation and commissioning. Faced with challenges including stringent equipment installation precision requirements and extensive cross-disciplinary coordination, various departments of the Company worked closely with construction contractors to advance the project. Construction personnel remained committed on-site, closely monitoring every detail of the works and systematically overcoming commissioning challenges. Through around-the-clock efforts to accelerate progress while maintaining strict standards for construction quality and workplace safety, the Company successfully ensured the timely energization and commissioning of the No. 4 furnace unit. Graphitization is a core process in the production of anode materials, and the commissioning and operation of graphitization furnace units directly determine the release of finished anode material production capacity. The successful energization and commencement of operation of the No. 4 furnace unit represents an important milestone in the project development process. It effectively expands the Company's graphitization capacity, enhances its overall production and supply capabilities, and plays a significant role in stabilizing product output and ensuring reliable fulfilment of customer orders. Building on this achievement, the Company will continue to ensure the stable operation of commissioned furnace units while strengthening production management, operational maintenance, process optimisation and safety control to steadily unlock existing capacity. At the same time, it will accelerate the construction of the remaining project facilities, coordinate equipment commissioning, personnel deployment and process refinement, and facilitate the phased commissioning of additional production units. Looking ahead, Xiangfu New Energy will remain focused on its strategic development objectives by continuously improving its end-to-end production system, expanding industrial scale, refining anode material manufacturing technologies, and attracting and cultivating professional technical and production talent. The Company will continue advancing towards its goal of becoming an innovative and industry-leading new energy enterprise.

