

SINGAPORE, Nov 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - APEX FTE EXPO 2026 brought together nearly 2,000 registered airline, airport, and industry leaders at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, bringing APEX's flagship show back to Singapore for the first time in a decade as the largest end-to-end passenger experience and innovation expo, spanning every stage of the passenger journey. Hosted by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), Future Travel Experience (FTE), and the International Flight Services Association (IFSA), the EXPO united over 300 airline representatives from more than 60 airlines worldwide, airport operators, and more than 100 exhibitors under one roof, building on 15 years of APEX FTE's Asia event. The two days culminated in the APEX Awards Ceremony, where the industry honored the leaders, airlines, and innovators whose work passengers feel long after they land. Across two days of airline chief executive keynotes, exclusive announcements, live culinary showcases, and three award ceremonies, the EXPO followed the passenger from curb to cabin, from airport technology and digital identity to inflight connectivity, cabin design, and onboard hospitality. Changi Airport Group, steward of one of the world's most celebrated airports, joined as Headline Partner, with Executive Vice President of Airport Management Jayson Goh delivering the opening keynote following welcome addresses from APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader and Future Travel Experience Managing Director Max Gosney. "Passengers remember a journey by how it felt, from the first step into the terminal to the last bite of a meal at altitude. The airlines, airports, and partners who cultivate every step of the journey with care earn the loyalty that follows," APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader emphasized. "With APEX's flagship show back in Singapore for the first time in a decade, the people behind the terminal, the cabin, the connection, and the table came together in Singapore to shape the end-to-end journey. The industry that we all craft together stands as one that treats the passenger's entire trip as the turnkey product and measures itself by how it moves from the curb to the cabin to home again." Leaders Across the Passenger Experience The speaking lineup brought together airline and airport executives, digital innovators, technology and media leaders, and company founders and principals: Airline Leadership Aeroméxico CEO Dr. Andrés Conesa Labastida; Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah AM; Royal Brunei Airlines INT. CEO Colonel Norsuriati binti Haji Sharbini; Oman Air CEO Nasser Al Sharji; Philippine Airlines President Richard Nuttall; Royal Brunei Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Joshua Kok Hwa Law; Air France Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Fabien Pelous; American Airlines Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Design and Strategy Rhonda Crawford; ZIPAIR Executive Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for Strategy Takuya Matsuo. Digital, AI, and Innovation Leadership Aeroméxico Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer Andrés Castañeda; Changi Airport Group Senior Vice President of DIVA Digital Factory Jeffrey Loke; SimpliFlying Chief Product Officer Shubhodeep Pal; Axinom CEO Ralph Wagner; Pattern Labs CEO and Co-Founder Kellen Schroeter; Loyalty Status Co CEO Mark Ross-Smith; VIBEQUEST Founder and CEO Brandon Capps; Bytes not Bricks Founder Javed Malik. Airport Leadership Changi Airport Group Executive Vice President of Airport Management Jayson Goh; Queensland Airports Ltd. Chief of Aviation Adam Rowe. Inflight Technology, Entertainment, and Media Leadership Hughes Senior Vice President and General Manager Reza Rasoulian; BBC Studios Senior Vice President of Out of Home and BBC News Commercial Development for Global Markets Zina Neophytou; Spafax Senior Vice President of Global Business Development Dimitrios Tsirangelos; Sam Chui Aviation Media Consultancy Founder and Principal Sam Chui. Design, Hospitality, and Industry Services Leadership Tangerine Founder and Chairman Martin Darbyshire; Malaysia Aviation Group Catering Operations CEO Sagar Sanjay Dighe; dnata Catering & Retail Chief Commercial Officer for Australia and Southeast Asia Mark Stubbings; SimpliFlying Founder & CEO Shashank Nigam; JCConsulting CEO Jeremy Clark; Dooks Capital Founder and Managing Partner Peter Bellew; Threedot Founder and Managing Director Eric Leopold; Engine Managing Partner James Samperi; Hôte Advisory Founder and Principal Vassilios Georgakopoulos. Airline CEOs and Presidents Took the Stage Airline CEOs and presidents took the APEX Premium Conference Stage to share their visions for the passenger experience, with BBC News presenter Ben Thompson moderating: Aeroméxico CEO Dr. Andrés Conesa Labastida and SkyTeam Chairman Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah AM Oman Air CEO Nasser Al Sharji Philippine Airlines President Richard Nuttall The opening "State of the Industry" panel, featuring Changi Airport Group, Royal Brunei Airlines, the National University of Singapore, and aviation media leader Sam Chui, set the tone with a look at autonomous airport technology, LEO connectivity, and bring-your-own-device entertainment. APEX Premium Conference Stage Turned the Cabin into a Growth Engine APEX sessions explored how the cabin is evolving into an intelligent, connected, and commercially powerful space. Highlights included: Inflight Focus: From Inflight Entertainment to Intelligent Engagement, including an APEX exclusive on the BBC Studios streaming platform with BBC Studios, Panasonic Avionics, and Delta Air Lines The Cabin as a Growth Engine, with Delta Air Lines, Spafax, and Thales Inflyt Experience Winning the Network Advantage, on multi-orbit connectivity with Aeroméxico, Royal Brunei Airlines, Telesat, and Viasat On the EXPO Stage, the "Blueprint for Next-Gen Cabin Design" session gathered Airbus, Tangerine, Garuda Indonesia, AirBorneo Airways, and Delta Air Lines, while "From AI to ROI" and the CX Leaders Summit brought Etihad Airways, Star Alliance, Azerbaijan Airlines, Aeroméxico, and a former Air Canada executive together to connect artificial intelligence and human service with measurable results. FTE Advanced Smarter, More Seamless Airports The FTE Premium Conference Stage showcased the innovations reshaping the ground journey across Asia-Pacific and beyond. Changi Airport Group revealed its work on autonomous vehicles and Terminal X, Airport Authority Hong Kong shared how Hong Kong International Airport became the first airport to achieve IATA One ID certification, and Cathay Pacific detailed innovation across customer experience, airport operations, and staff empowerment. FTE also celebrated airline and airport innovators at the FTE APAC Pioneer Awards & Hall of Fame 2026 Ceremony. IFSA Showcased the Art of Exceptional Service IFSA programming placed hospitality at the heart of the passenger experience. In "The Value of Hospitality: Aviation's Greatest Asset?," JCConsulting, dnata, Air New Zealand, and Loyalty Status Co examined how airlines can measure the true worth of service. "Does Ownership Matter?" brought together Malaysia Aviation Group and American Airlines to weigh in-house, partner, and hybrid models for onboard delivery. Attendees savored the flavors of Singapore as the dnata culinary team prepared Dry Laksa and Ondeh Ondeh during the IFSA dnata Singapore Chef Showcase, while AMI Group led an IFSA wine tasting exploring the art of pairing wine with onboard dining. Connections That Drive Business Beyond the stages, the Speed Networking Forum connected suppliers with airline and airport buyers, while guided Tech & Innovation Tours spotlighted exhibitors across inflight services, airport technology, connectivity, and cabin design. APEX BestTM Regional Awards Honored Airlines Across Asia and the South Pacific Ahead of the evening's main ceremony, the APEX BestTM Awards Ceremony for Regional Awards honored airlines across Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Central/Southern Asia, Greater China, and the South Pacific, based on certified passenger feedback. Read the full list of regional winners here. A Grand Finale in Singapore: The APEX Awards Ceremony The EXPO closed with the APEX Awards Ceremony at Swissôtel The Stamford, sponsored by Thales and Spafax. Airline chief executives, passenger experience leaders, and industry partners from across the globe gathered for an evening of recognition spanning lifetime achievement, passenger-rated airlines, and ideas that connect the cabin to the wider journey. "Every honor presented in Singapore tonight traces back to a single question: what makes a journey better for the people onboard? The airlines and leaders recognized this evening answered that question with vision, discipline, and genuine care, and passengers noticed," APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader commended. "From the leaders whose careers shaped our industry to the airlines that travelers themselves elevated through their ratings, tonight's honorees show what a better journey looks like. Here in Asia's growing aviation market, the global airline community comes together to celebrate them." The ceremony recognized the following honorees and winners: 2026 APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award Aeroméxico CEO Dr. Andrés Conesa Labastida received the 2026 APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first Latin American airline CEO to earn the honor in APEX's five-decade history. Since becoming CEO in 2005, Dr. Conesa has guided Aeroméxico through industry upheaval, a global pandemic, and a successful financial restructuring, building Mexico's global airline into a benchmark for reliability and a distinctly Mexican spirit of service. Under his leadership, Cirium named Aeroméxico the world's most on-time global airline in 2024 and 2025. He joins a distinguished circle of honorees that includes Air France-KLM Group CEO Benjamin Smith and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. Read the full press release here. 2026 APEX Lifetime Achievement Awards APEX presented two 2026 APEX Lifetime Achievement Awards to leaders whose careers have shaped what passengers experience in flight: Spafax Chief Executive Officer Niall McBain: Across nearly three decades as CEO, McBain transformed Spafax from a traditional inflight content provider into a global entertainment, creative, and media agency reaching nearly a billion passengers. A longtime champion of APEX, he helped sustain the association through the darkest days of the pandemic. Read the full press release here. Terry Steiner International Founder and President Terry Steiner: For more than three decades, Steiner has built the trusted bridge between Hollywood, independent film, and the world's airlines, championing independent cinema onboard and helping airlines curate entertainment that reflects their brands. Read the full press release here. 2027 APEX Five StarTM and APEX Four StarTM Airline Awards APEX Official Airline RatingsTM constitute the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback, with ratings collected via TripIt ® by SAP Concur across more than one million passenger-rated flights. This year, airlines around the world earned 2027 APEX Five StarTM and APEX Four StarTM recognition. Each distinction was earned entirely through the voices of the airlines' own passengers. Click here for the full list of 2027 APEX Five StarTM and APEX Four StarTM Airline Award recipients. 2027 APEX BestTM Global Awards For more than a decade, the APEX Passenger Choice Awards® have recognized airline performance based entirely on verified passenger feedback. Determined by certified passenger ratings collected via TripIt® by SAP Concur, the 2027 APEX BestTM Global Awards honor the airlines travelers rated highest in the world across five categories: Best Cabin Service: Cathay Pacific Best Entertainment: Emirates Best Food & Beverage*: Turkish Airlines Best Seat Comfort: Korean Air Best Wi-Fi: Qatar Airways *Best Food & Beverage Awards are presented in conjunction with the International Flight Services Association (IFSA). Click here for the full list of 2027 APEX BestTM Award winners. APEX Innovation Awards Debuting this year, the APEX Innovation Awards celebrate the ideas making travel easier to navigate, more connected, and more human, honoring the airlines and partners putting new solutions in passengers' hands on the ground and in the air. Among this year's honors, the APEX Cabin Innovation Award recognizes work that brings design, technology, and hospitality together in the onboard environment. The 2027 APEX Innovation Award winners include: Inflight Connectivity: Emirates Inflight Entertainment: Thales Safety Video: Philippine Airline s APEX/IFSA Cabin Innovation Award: Air France APEX World ClassTM APEX World ClassTM represents the pinnacle of airline recognition, honoring carriers that deliver excellence across safety and well-being, sustainability, guest service, and food and beverage execution. These airlines were recognized for passenger experience that meets the APEX World ClassTM standard: ANA, Emirates, Fiji Airways, Japan Airlines, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines. APEX/Crystal Cabin Award "Seamless Journey" Uniting two of aviation's most respected recognition programs, APEX and the Crystal Cabin Award Association celebrated the first APEX/Crystal Cabin Award "Seamless Journey," bringing the Crystal Cabin Award to Asia for the first time. The award honors visionary concepts that break down the boundaries between the aircraft cabin and the wider travel experience, connecting time onboard with the airport, the transfer, the destination, and beyond. The inaugural honor was presented to Air India for its Vista Digital Platform. "The first APEX/Crystal Cabin Award Seamless Journey carried two reputations to Asia at once: Hamburg's rigor on the cabin and APEX's view of everything around it," APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader reflected. "Air India's win shows that the best ideas now start from the passenger's whole trip, then work back to the seat. Judging that idea took two organizations willing to look beyond their own borders, and Singapore was the right stage for it." Together, the conversations and celebrations of APEX FTE EXPO 2026 left an industry united behind a single ambition: making every journey better for every passenger. The industry reconvenes next in Seoul on 3-4 November 2027. For more information on the APEX Awards Ceremony and photos of all the honors presented, please visit apex. For a full list of upcoming APEX, IFSA, and FTE events, please visit APEX Events. For more information about APEX, visit apex, sign up for the APEX Daily Experience e-newsletter, or follow APEX on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. About the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) As a global non-profit and one of the world's largest international airline associations, APEX accelerates the industry with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier. APEX reinvests all its resources in serving its members, strengthening the worldwide airline industry, advancing thought-leadership, fostering business opportunities via events, developing global initiatives, setting key airline standards, and highlighting well-deserved recognition across our industry. Since 2010, the APEX Passenger Choice Awards® have honored airlines based solely on verified passenger feedback, delivering transparent recognition that travelers can trust. In conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) and Future Travel Experience (FTE), APEX serves the full spectrum of the end-to-end travel experience. About the International Flight Services Association (IFSA) The International Flight Services Association (IFSA) is a global professional association serving the needs and interests of airline and railway personnel, caterers and suppliers who provide onboard services on regularly scheduled travel routes. Under the umbrella of APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) serving every major airline in the world, IFSA is dedicated to the advancement of the multibillion-dollar flight service industry. For more information, visit href="" ape, or follow IFSA on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. About Future Travel Experience (FTE) Future Travel Experience is an online media, events, creative, and industry leader dedicated to working with airports, airlines and industry stakeholders to enhance the end-to-end passenger experience and business performance. It has become a renowned hub through its in-person and digital events, media, working groups, and industry change initiatives where the world's most progressive airlines, airports, vendors, government agencies, cruise and rail operators, destination partners, and various other travel industry stakeholders share their latest passenger experience and business performance plans and visions, to collectively define the future of this sector. Contact:

Kevin Mendoza

[email protected]

+12122972102 SOURCE: APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association)

