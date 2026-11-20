MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss acknowledged the team would like to have an American driver in one of its two Formula 1 seats, but said Finland's Valtteri Bottas is "the right guy" to keep alongside Sergio Perez for 2027.

After weeks of speculation that Bottas might be replaced by Colton Herta for next season, Cadillac announced ahead of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix that it had exercised Bottas' option for 2027. He will team with Perez for a second straight year.

"We did want to take a look at it. I think as we look across the races, while (his pace in) practice and qualifying was similar to Checo (Perez), race pace was down," Towriss said.

"Some of that (involves) things behind the scenes that are out of Valtteri's control. We did want to take a look at that. We were working hard to get Colton Herta ready as well.

"It's important to have an American driver for our team. But ultimately, when we took a look at it, Valtteri's the right guy."

While Perez's contract runs through 2029, Bottas' current deal expires at the end of the 2027 season. Cadillac has offered Herta the team's reserve position for next year, but the 26-year-old is still weighing his options, including racing in other series.

"The seat's open for '28, so there are options on the table for Colton," Towriss said. "There are options in other sports as well. I think he's decided on a direction, but we're still in conversations on that and look forward to seeing what Colton wants to do."

"It was definitely a tough decision -- a tough discussion with Colton," he added. "I think he was disappointed. There was a lot of work, a lot of a build-up (to) go into this. I know Colton was very brave in even taking on this risk, going into F2 and trying to cram all this learning in."

An F1 seat would have been another significant jump for Herta. He finished 19th in Formula 2 this year with 26 points while driving for Hitech after seven seasons in the IndyCar Series. Still, Towriss called Herta "a tremendous talent."

Cadillac has yet to earn a point during its debut F1 season, but Towriss saw continuity as an important factor in Year 2.

"We want to keep Checo and Valtteri together, their experience, the continuity, what they bring to the team," he said. "Ultimately, it was the right decision for the team and we were happy to extend Valtteri. He's been absolutely fantastic for us."

Cadillac Valtteri Bottas Formula 1 Colton Herta