MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mauricio Pochettino said Friday that the Manchester United job was too big to turn down as he vowed to "build something" at the fallen Premier League giants.

The Argentine left his role as USA coach to take on the daunting challenge of reviving United's fortunes after Michael Carrick was dismissed last week with the team in the relegation zone.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino faces a baptism of fire with a trip to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday. The new United manager was upbeat at his first press conference, choosing to focus on the future rather than criticising United's underperforming players.

"We are here not to denounce things," said Pochettino, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford. "We are here to build something with our players and with the club and try to perform and win games."

United's fortunes have plummeted in the 13 years since Alex Ferguson retired but Pochettino said the job remained a huge draw.

"A club like Manchester United you cannot turn down. You cannot say no," said the 54-year-old, who won the French league title with Paris Saint-Germain. "It's difficult to find another club, the size of club, that is Manchester United."

Carrick led the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League last season during a successful interim spell in charge but this season has been a disaster. United are in the bottom three with just one win in their opening 10 league games -- their worst start to a top-flight campaign for 40 years.

Pochettino believes he has inherited a talented squad, despite their current predicament. "Our most important job is to try to get the best from them," he said. "To create the environment for them to express their talent because we have talented players on the squad. That is our main focus."

Pochettino confirmed that Bruno Fernandes would remain as captain even though the Portugal midfielder's future at the club is uncertain.

Fernandes questioned Carrick's tactics following a 4-1 Champions League thrashing by Como last month and was dropped for the following game.

Last season's Premier League player of the year is out of contract in June, although United have the option to extend his deal by a year. "Bruno is our captain and I think he is a very important player," said Pochettino. "But all the players need to feel that they are important from the top to the bottom."

United's under-fire CEO Omar Berrada believes Pochettino can kickstart a revival, though he admits sacking Carrick was a "very difficult decision".

"He has a tremendous amount of passion and energy," Berrada told Sky Sports. "We see it already in the two days he's been with us. I think he's coming just at the right time for him and us to be able to help the team and take us forward."

Berrada defended the club's signings in the summer transfer window after defender Lisandro Martinez publicly criticised the hierarchy for a lack of investment.

United signed midfielders Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos but failed to address shortcomings in attack and defence. Berrada insisted the club remained in the market for "top talent" despite reportedly being priced out of some of their prime targets.

"We have the ambition to win -- to win the Premier League, to win the Champions League, to win the domestic cups and for that, we need top talent," he said. "When we find the right opportunities, we will spend. But what we don't want to be doing is spending just for the sake of it."

Mauricio Pochettino Manchester United Premier League Michael Carrick