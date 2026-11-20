MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Sadd moved to the top of the Qatar Stars League on Friday after edging Lusail 3-2, while Al Duhail missed the chance to keep pace with the leaders after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Qatar SC.

Both sides remain on 21 points, but Al Sadd sit first on goal difference. Al Rayyan, also on 21 points, can reclaim top spot when they face Al Shahania on Saturday, with victory enough to move them back into first place.

Al Sadd survived a spirited fightback from Lusail to secure a hard-fought victory at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Lusail made a flying start, taking the lead through Khaled Mohammad in the sixth minute and putting Al Sadd under early pressure.

The hosts responded strongly, with Alessio Romagnoli restoring parity in the 23rd minute before Akram Afif struck five minutes later to put Al Sadd ahead.

Afif then converted a penalty in the 38th minute to complete his brace and extend Al Sadd's advantage to 3-1. Lusail refused to surrender and reduced the deficit through Rodrigo Moreno three minutes into first-half stoppage time, setting up an intriguing second half.

Despite Lusail's efforts to find an equaliser, Al Sadd held firm to preserve their slender advantage and secure three valuable points.

The victory marked an important response from Sadd after they had suffered a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Al Rayyan in the previous round. Lusail remained seventh with 12 points.

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Ali Saoudi scored in the 90th minute to seal a memorable victory for Qatar SC against Al Duhail.

At the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Qatar SC produced a spirited performance to stun 10-man Al Duhail. Joao Pedro opened the scoring for Qatar SC in the 20th minute. Al Duhail's hopes of a comeback suffered a major setback when Eissa Ahmad was shown a red card in the 51st minute.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Al Duhail fought back and restored parity in the 71st minute through an own goal by Qatar SC's Sergean Fallou. Qatar SC, however, refused to settle for a draw and snatched a dramatic winner through Ali Saoudi in the 90th minute to seal a memorable victory and move to nine points but at still 11th and in relgation battle.

Elsewhere, Al Gharafa scored twice in the final four minutes to complete a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Al Arabi at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium. The victory took Al Gharafa eighth with 12 points, while Al Arabi remained on fourth with 14 points.

Al Arabi raced into a 2-0 lead through Oussama Tannane in the 10th minute and Youssef Snana in the 21st. Tannane finished a Pablo Sarabia assist after Al Arabi broke forward down the left, before Snana deflected a Tannane cross into the net from inside the box.

Al Gharafa pulled one back in the 34th minute when Florinel Coman fired home from just outside the box. The Cheetahs then completed their comeback late in the game. Frank Magri headed in a Yacine Brahimi free-kick in the 90th minute to make it 2-2, before Brahimi converted from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal the win.

Al Sadd Qatar Stars League Al Duhail football