MENAFN - Gulf Times) The second day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 produced plenty of drama at the Aspire Zone, with 40 goals scored across eight matches as the tournament's leading sides made their presence felt.

European champions Italy, four-time runners-up Spain, Belgium and Morocco all recorded convincing victories, while Cote d'Ivoire struck late to edge Uzbekistan. Tajikistan prevailed in an eight-goal thriller against Cuba, while Senegal fought back from a goal and a man down to draw with Croatia.

Italy made the biggest statement of the day, sweeping aside Jamaica 6-0, with Federico Croci scoring twice and adding an assist.

Croci opened the scoring after pouncing on a deflected effort before producing a superb individual finish for his second. He then turned provider, setting up Diego Perillo, whose header also played a part in Italy's fourth as the ball came off Jahmarie Nolan and into the net.

Gioele Giammettei added a spectacular scissors-kick finish before Thomas Corigliano completed the rout.“I am very happy, because wearing the Italy jersey is always a source of pride, representing the country,” said Croci.“I hope these won't be the last two goals that I score, but rather the beginning of a good journey.”

Cote d'Ivoire left Uzbekistan heartbroken after Abass Diarrassouba struck late to secure a 2-1 victory. Hubert Yao gave the African champions an early lead after Yann Cisse created the opening, but Uzbekistan responded strongly after the break. Muhammad Khakimov levelled with a powerful header and the match appeared headed for a draw before Diarrassouba found the winner in the closing stages.

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Belgium survived a scare from debutants Vietnam to begin their campaign with a 3-2 win

Cuba and Tajikistan produced the most thrilling contest of the day, with Tajikistan winning 5-3 after seven goals were scored in the second half. Cuba stunned the Asian side when Yojanny Gonzalez struck just before half-time, but Tajikistan responded emphatically. Komiljon Sharipov, Parviz Bobonazarov and Asadbek Makhtumov, who scored twice, put Tajikistan 4-1 ahead.

Cuba refused to surrender, with Gonzalez taking advantage of a defensive error to score his second before Yankarlos Iglesias headed home to make it 4-3. Substitute Bikhishti Radzhabzod then settled the contest with a superb curling finish.

“After the first half, we followed the instruction of our coaches. Not only the tactics, but we also believed that we could do it,” said Sharipov.

Senegal produced one of the day's biggest fightbacks to draw 1-1 with Croatia despite playing with 10 men. Luka Bartolovic put Croatia ahead in the eighth minute with a powerful left-footed strike that went in off the crossbar. Senegal were then reduced to 10 men when Abdou Diallo was shown a straight red card for bringing down Jakov Dedic.

But the African champions responded almost immediately, with Sega Mbodji expertly meeting an inswinging Emile Sadio free-kick to level the scores.

“We started really strong, scored the first goal, had the opportunity for more, but we conceded on a set piece,” said Croatia coach Marijan Budimir.“In this competition, you don't have time to mourn your 'losses'. We wanted the three points, but we'll take this one and prepare for the next matches.”

Belgium survived a scare from debutants Vietnam to begin their campaign with a 3-2 win. Vietnam stunned the Europeans when Le Sy produced an extraordinary backheel from a corner that flew into the top-left corner. Belgium responded quickly, with Tinus Moorthamer firing in a powerful drive before Kiyan Achahbar smashed home a cutback from Xander Dierckx.

Anthony Philips then extended Belgium's advantage with a neat run and finish. Chu Ngoc gave Vietnam hope with a goal directly from a corner, but Belgium held on.

“In the first 15 minutes, I think Vietnam were just more aggressive than us. They started better and I think after the first part of the game, we bounced back and we showed our qualities,” said Moorthamer.“That's how we won the game eventually.”

Mali also made a winning start, beating New Zealand 3-0 with Halidou Maiga scoring twice. Maiga opened the scoring with a neat finish from inside the box before his deflected effort doubled Mali's advantage. Makan Sacko completed the scoring to cap a dominant display.

“We were strong mentally and physically. I'm very happy. These are my first goals here, and I'm very proud,” said Maiga.“We're ready to give everything for this shirt. Thank you to our supporters for their support.”

Spain began their bid for a first U-17 World Cup title in impressive fashion, thrashing China 5-0. Ebrima Tunkara scored a superb free-kick and Owen Mira added a quick-fire brace as Spain took control. Wan Xiang came close to giving China a consolation, but Spain goalkeeper Diego Piqueras produced a stunning fingertip save to preserve the clean sheet.

“We knew how difficult the match would be, because China is a good team; they gave us a lot of trouble and defended very well,” said Spain coach David Cubillo.“But we were fortunate enough to take the lead, and in this kind of game where you're in control for so long, once you take the lead, everything changes.”

Morocco were equally ruthless, thrashing Fiji 6-0. Ismail El Aoud opened the scoring in the third minute before Ibrahim Rabbaj quickly added a second. Imran Talai then struck a spectacular effort off the crossbar to make it 3-0. Ziyad Baha scored twice, including from the penalty spot, before Rami Lougmani completed the rout late on.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 football