MENAFN - Gulf Times) Director-General for Culture and Communication at the German Federal Foreign Office Ambassador Christina Beinhoff said the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany represents an important opportunity to highlight the wide-ranging potential for cultural co-operation between the two countries and strengthen their partnership in education, scientific research, the arts and museums.

Beinhoff said the development of Qatar's cultural scene reflects the country's strong ambition to build world-class cultural institutions. She praised the exceptional architecture and distinguished artistic and historical collections of Qatar's museums, as well as their role as spaces for international encounters, dialogue and cultural exchange, rather than merely places for preserving artworks and historical heritage.

She noted that museums in the two countries already have established forms of co-operation. The Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, for instance, houses artworks from Berlin's Museum of Islamic Art and Museum of the Ancient Near East, while the Berlin State Library has participated in several events in Doha by lending items from its collections.

Germany is keen to build on these ties, she said, and develop new joint projects, including exhibitions, research initiatives and exchanges of expertise. She added that Germany has diverse cultural resources beyond its museums, including an extensive network of theaters, opera houses and internationally renowned orchestras, offering broad opportunities for cultural and artistic co-operation.

Beinhoff welcomed the interest shown by Qatar through its co-operation with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, which recently visited Doha. She underscored the importance of balanced cultural exchange in both directions, by increasing the presence of German culture in Qatar while providing more opportunities to introduce Qatari arts and culture to audiences in Germany.

She also praised Qatar's support for international art projects, noting that the prominent location given in Doha to works by German artist Gerhard Richter reflects the country's interest in global art - she called the project“impressive”.

She explained that the significance of such projects goes beyond displaying prominent artworks. They also introduce new audiences to works they might not otherwise encounter, encourage curiosity about different artistic traditions and create opportunities for dialogue and cultural engagement. Beinhoff expressed hope that the pavilion would give fresh impetus to co-operation among museums, artists and creative professionals in Qatar and Germany. She highlighted her country's interest in providing more opportunities for Qatari artists to showcase their work to German audiences.

She emphasised that such initiatives can extend beyond individual art projects to establish sustained cultural exchange that benefits both sides. On co-operation in higher education, scientific research and innovation, the ambassador praised Qatar's investments in recent years to strengthen its position as an attractive hub for science, research and innovation.

She described Education City in Doha as a notable example of this approach, pointing out that many German researchers and academics work in research and teaching in Qatar. This creates opportunities to benefit from Germany's scientific and research system, which includes internationally renowned universities and leading research institutions such as the Max Planck Society and the Fraunhofer Society, as well as close links between scientific institutions and the business sector.

These strengths offer excellent opportunities to combine the capabilities of both countries, particularly in future-oriented sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, sustainability and medicine, she said.

Regarding the role of the German International School Doha in strengthening bilateral relations, Beinhoff said ties between peoples often begin in classrooms, noting that exposure to other languages and cultures at an early age helps build friendships and human connections that can last a lifetime.

She described the German International School Doha as an outstanding example of this role. The school follows the German curriculum and enables students to obtain a German school-leaving certificate that qualifies them to pursue university studies in Germany. She said Germany hopes to encourage more young people in Qatar to learn German and open up wider opportunities for them to benefit from education and study in Germany.

She also highlighted the importance of cultural and literary initiatives in bringing Qatari and German societies closer, referring to her participation in the opening of the fourth edition of the Al Diwan Arab Book Fair in Berlin.

Literature, she said, offers a way to understand other societies, as reading novels and literary works from different countries allows readers to discover people's lives, experiences and perspectives. She praised the Al Diwan fair for bringing together authors, publishers and translators and showcasing the diversity of Arabic literature to German audiences.

Such gatherings can pave the way for new translation projects, joint publications and closer co-operation between literary communities in the two countries, she said. Germany has an active and diverse publishing sector and hosts the Frankfurt Book Fair, one of the world's leading events for the publishing industry.

She stressed the importance of making greater use of these resources to promote literary exchange between Germany and Qatar. Beinhoff expressed hope that more Arabic literary works would reach German readers and that German books would attract a wider readership in Qatar.

She concluded by emphasising that cultural exchange between the two countries also draws its vitality from each side learning about the other's stories and human experiences, thereby strengthening understanding and bringing the two societies closer together.