MENAFN - Gulf Times) Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari participated today in the opening of the Mediterranean Dialogues 2026 Forum, held in Naples, Italy.

Dr al-Ansari also spoke at two panel discussions during the forum, addressing the future of regional security in the Gulf and the security of strategic maritime corridors.

During a session titled“Reframing Security: What's Next For The Gulf Regional architecture”, the Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the repercussions of violations of international law and the erosion of the rules-based international order were not confined to any particular region, but extended across the world.

He noted that the repercussions of the war in the region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had affected energy security, supply chains and international economic stability.

Dr al-Ansari stressed that countries could no longer remain spectators to the transformations taking place in the international order. He emphasised the importance of strengthening co-operation among countries and leveraging their capabilities in mediation, conflict resolution, and defence and security agreements to enhance their ability to confront crises.

He also highlighted the importance of countries benefiting from the rules-based international order fulfilling their responsibilities in supporting peace efforts and facilitating international mediation.

During the session, Dr al-Ansari outlined the concept of prosperous states, introduced by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani in his address to the Oxford Union.

He said that the concept referred to countries characterised by resilience, prosperity and credibility within the international community, which invest part of their political and economic capital in supporting mediation efforts and facilitating peace around the world.

Such countries recognise that their stability and prosperity are linked to the existence of a rules-based international order and respect for international law, he said, noting that this was the approach adopted by Qatar in its diplomatic engagements and efforts.

During another session titled“The Revenge Of Geography: Securing Chokepoints, rethinking Maritime Security”, the Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the repercussions of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had extended beyond the region, affecting societies and economies across the world.

He stressed that the situation unfolding in the region was not merely a regional crisis, but an international one requiring collective action.

Dr al-Ansari warned of the dangers posed by continued violations of international law and the erosion of the principle of state sovereignty. He emphasised the need to defend the rules-based international order, strengthen co-operation, invest in diplomacy and keep channels of dialogue open, noting that military solutions were not the way to address crises.

Regarding Qatar's mediation efforts between the US of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr al-Ansari affirmed that engagement in mediation and the pursuit of diplomatic solutions represented the best way forward.

He highlighted the collective efforts of countries in the region to support these initiatives, reduce tensions and strengthen regional security and stability.