The State of Qatar called on the international community and its institutions to take swift, decisive action to deter Israeli aggression, warning that Israel's continued undermining of the values, rules, and norms governing international relations, coupled with its impunity, poses a grave threat to regional and international security.

This came in a statement delivered by ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Vienna, Jassim Yaqoub al-Hammadi, during the current session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors held in Vienna.

Addressing the situation in occupied Palestine, al-Hammadi stressed that the international community must respond decisively to the crimes committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, the violence and land seizures carried out by Israeli settlers under military protection in the West Bank, and Israel's continued occupation of Syrian territory and parts of Lebanon.

He added that these practices place the collective commitment to international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of justice and equity under serious test, calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution and relevant United Nations resolutions.

In the context of regional security, the State of Qatar expressed its strongest condemnation of the ongoing attacks by the Houthi group against the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which target civilians, civilian objects, and infrastructure. It described them as shameful, aggressive behaviour and a blatant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and international law.

The State of Qatar affirmed that Saudi Arabia's security is an integral part of the collective security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, reiterating its full solidarity with, and support for, all legitimate measures the Kingdom takes to safeguard its security and sovereignty, while stressing the need to end these attacks immediately and to resolve the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

The State of Qatar also condemned the continued Iranian attacks on Arab states, most recently those affecting the sisterly State of Kuwait and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, describing them as a flagrant violation of Arab states' sovereignty and territorial integrity and a clear breach of international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of good-neighbourliness. It reaffirmed its full solidarity with, and support for, all measures taken by Kuwait and Bahrain to protect their security and sovereignty. (QNA)