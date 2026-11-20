MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Intramotev, the technology company building autonomous freight railcars, has announced a new agreement with Watco, one of the largest short line railroad holding companies in North America.

Watco will deploy Intramotev's TugVolt technology at a second site in Seadrift, Texas, building on the companies' work together at Watco's terminal in Wood River, Illinois.

Aaron Jensen, Watco's senior vice president of operations solutions and support, says:“At Watco, we're always exploring new ways to support our customers. Our deployment at Wood River showed us that TugVolt can deliver safe, reliable car handling and fit into our existing operations. Bringing it to Seadrift is the next step in putting this technology to work across our network.”

Under the new agreement, Intramotev will deploy TugVolt units to switch railcars within an industrial facility in Seadrift. At Wood River, TugVolt technology is in revenue service moving soda ash for Watco's customers.

Tim Luchini, Intramotev's CEO, says:“We're grateful to have earned Watco's trust at Wood River, and proud they've chosen to expand with us to Seadrift. We look forward to delivering the same flexibility, safety and cost savings for their customers.”

Intramotev is the first company in the world to commercially deploy autonomous freight railcars. TugVolt technology has moved more than 650,000 tons of material and 9,000 carloads in production, with active deployments in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan and Austria.

The agreement is the latest milestone in a busy year for Intramotev. In March, the company announced an agreement with R.J. Corman to deploy TugVolt technology in Kentucky. In April, it announced an agreement with Austria's national railway.

In June, US Army Reserve soldiers trained on TugVolts during a planned technology assessment. In October, the Federal Railroad Administration selected the City of Columbia, Missouri for a $16.2 million grant that will deploy TugVolt technology as well.

Watco provides rail, transloading, and logistics services for customers throughout North America and Australia. The company operates more than 45 railroads across over 7,100 miles of track. Watco is based in Pittsburg, Kansas and has been in operation for over 40 years.