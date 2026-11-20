MENAFN - USA Art News) Veteran charity auctioneer, who conducted 50 to 80 such events annually for over two decades, including during her tenure as global managing director of strategic partnerships at Christie's, has launched her own agency. The, which she founded in, now representsspecialized auctioneers.

Fenet, known for headlining fundraisers like the Naples Winter Wine Festival, Tipping Point, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, explained that her agency addresses a longstanding issue: organizations often seek auctioneers just weeks before a gala. She noted that many fine art auctioneers prefer not to conduct charity events, which demand a“wildly different skill” set.

She emphasized the distinct nature of charity auctions, stating that the auctioneer is“the only person the audience feels comfortable talking over during a gala. You have about five seconds when you get on that stage to get their attention, and once you have it, you cannot let it go. In a room of a thousand people, you probably have 40 people who are going to raise their hand, but it has to be a show for everyone.”

Fenet's career in the auction world began with an internship at Christie's in the summer of 1998, after she was inspired by an article about Princess Diana selling dresses for charity. She joined the auction house full-time in 1999 and, a decade later, led its strategic partnerships division while training its charity auctioneers. Following a car accident and spinal fusion surgery that prompted a career reevaluation, Fenet stepped down from her staff role and spent a year as a Christie's ambassador before declining to renew her contract.

The idea for LFA solidified after she discussed it on a podcast with Erika Ayers Badan, then CEO of Barstool Sports. Fenet launched her agency the morning after the episode aired. LFA started with three auctioneers Fenet had trained at Christie's, expanded to six within eight months, and now includes 16 professionals, with two in the U.K. and others across the U.S. Notably, the roster features individuals from diverse backgrounds, including an opera singer, an improv performer, and a former news anchor, reflecting Fenet's belief that confidence, crucial for the role, is a trainable skill. She is also the author of The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is You (published in 2019 ) and Claim Your Confidence, which led to speaking engagements like“The Art of Selling” and“Own the Room.”

Fenet observed that charity auctions have evolved from secondary events to primary fundraisers, particularly as organizations face government budget cuts. She recounted an experience where, despite a 2,000-point Dow decline and a major funding cut for a cause, they successfully raised needed funds.“That's the beauty of America, you can make that ask and people will rise to the occasion,” Fenet said.

Source: Observer Arts