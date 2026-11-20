MENAFN - USA Art News) Russian strikes onanddamaged multiple heritage sites across Ukraine, including theandin. The attacks also affectedin the strategic port city of, where its entire historic center was added to UNESCO's list of endangered World Heritage sites in

During the hours-long attack on November 20, at least nine people were killed in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions. Tetyana Berezhna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for humanitarian policy and minister of culture, noted in a Facebook post on November 19 that a strike on St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv broke windows and frames and caused“some damage to the paintings and structural elements.” The 19th-century neo-Byzantine cathedral, under the jurisdiction of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), features religious art by Russian artists Viktor Vasnetsov, Mikhail Vrubel, and Mikhail Nesterov, as well as Ukrainian artist Mykola Pymomenko.

The Austrian embassy, adjacent to St. Volodymyr's Cathedral, also sustained damage, as did the Netherlands embassy, according to Kyiv's municipal cultural heritage department. On November 19, a Russian drone was shot down over St. Michael's, which serves as the OCU headquarters. Berezhna reported that the number of monuments damaged by Russia this year has risen by over a third, reaching nearly 2,200 by the end of October, with almost 2,700 cultural institutions affected.

UNESCO has condemned the recent attacks, particularly those on Odesa, which struck the city center within the boundaries of the World Heritage property“The Historic Centre of Odesa.” The organization stated that the strikes reportedly damaged several heritage buildings, including the Kalio Palace, a monument of national importance built in 1834 and attributed to Swiss Italian architect Giorgio Torricelli.

These strikes occurred amid heightened tensions following Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Bridge, which connects mainland Russia to Crimea, on November 16 and 17. Separately, a petition to“safeguard Ukraine's cultural heritage and artistic integrity” was launched last month by curator Konstantin Akinsha and Bjorn Geldof, artistic director at Kyiv's PinchukArtCentre. The petition calls“for immediate sanctions and the suspension of Russian state participation in international cultural events.”

Source: The Art Newspaper