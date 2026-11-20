MENAFN - USA Art News) The Venice Biennale is set to award its new“Visitors' Lions” after the expert jury initially appointed to determine the honors resigned en masse inof this year. These new awards, stripped of the silver and gold used in previous iterations, will be decided by a public popularity contest rather than professional judgment.

The mass resignations were partly a result of nearly three years of campaigning by the Art Not Genocide Alliance (ANGA), which advocated for the exclusion of the Israel pavilion from the biennial. After the jury publicly stated its intention to omit both Israel and Russia from consideration for the Golden Lions, representatives from Italy's Ministry of Culture visited them. The contents of that meeting remain undisclosed, but the jury's subsequent unanimous resignation followed. Shortly thereafter, the Venice Biennale Foundation announced the creation of the“Visitors' Lions,” inviting ticket-holders to vote for awards to be announced at the exhibition's close.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, whom human rights organizations accuse of orchestrating the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital and the imprisonment and torture of its director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, in 2024, welcomed the change, stating,“Our exclusion has been thwarted, and the choice now passes to the general public.” The Biennale confirmed that both Israel and Russia remain eligible for the“Visitors' Lions.” As critic Antonia Majaca noted, the jury dared to apply a criterion, and the Biennale responded by dissolving judgment itself.

Many artists have rejected these new awards. On the day the 2026 Biennale opened, 54 artists in the international exhibition and 22 national pavilion teams withdrew from consideration in solidarity with the jury. In June, more than 100 artists threatened legal action if their names were not removed from the ballot. The Belgian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale closed on May 8 as part of a cultural workers' strike for Palestine.

This year's event has seen unprecedented protests, including three strikes by Biennale artists and cultural workers within seven months, a scale not witnessed even during the 1968 anti-capitalist protests that halted Biennale prizes for 18 years. These actions involved extensive collaboration between ANGA, which includes artists, curators, and precariously employed workers, and rank-and-file labor unions.

The first strike, on May 8, was organized locally in Venice with groups like Biennalocene and Sale Docks, leading to 30 of the 100 national pavilions closing partially or fully. Thousands marched from Via Garibaldi to the Arsenale, where they faced police brutality. Many artists in the main exhibition altered or draped their works. The second strike, on June 12, was national, involving a year of organizing in about 20 Italian cities with organizations such as Mi Riconosci?, Vogliamo Tutt'Altro, Biennalocene, and grassroots unions via the Cultural Strike platform.

The third strike, on October 30, originated from a call by the World Federation of Trade Unions and was taken up in Italy by militant dockworkers, including the Autonomous Collective of Port Workers and the grassroots Unione Sindacale di Base. A network of port unions across 113 ports in 22 countries, including Italy, France, Greece, Turkey, and Morocco, refused to load weapons bound for Israel. On November 20, the International Student Strike brought further action to Venice, highlighting the political convergence between students, many of whom are precariously employed in the cultural sector, and the Biennale protests.

ANGA's efforts began in early 2024, adhering to guidelines from the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) and Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS). An open letter demanding Israel's exclusion from the Biennale was signed by over 24,000 cultural workers, leading to the closure of the Israel pavilion that year. Between 2024 and 2026, ANGA deepened its connection with the Italian labor movement, emphasizing that the political atomization of artists is a labor issue linked to the art world's reliance on precarity. The Biennale provides no fees or production money to artists, forcing them to fundraise or rely on the“false currency of prestige.”

ANGA has asserted its power to disrupt the Biennale's operations and alter its character, challenging what it describes as the institution's support for genocide and precarious labor under a facade of political neutrality. The organization maintains its steadfast opposition to Israel's presence, which it characterizes as a“United States-backed abattoir-state,” asserting that its“logic of butchery” should not be art-washed into“neutral complexity” at the Biennale.

Source: Hyperallergic