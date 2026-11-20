MENAFN - USA Art News) A three-year collaboration betweenand theculminates in“Sew Their Names: Quilting, Creativity, and Activism,” an exhibition at theat Auburn University. The project began in, when a group of women in, less than an hour from, started quilting the names of formerly enslaved congregation members frominto their work.

The exhibition showcases quilts by artists including Yvonne Wells, Wini McQueen, and Mercedes Braxton, alongside works by other Lowndes County artists such as Bill Traylor, Noah Purifoy, and Charlie Lucas. This selection highlights the region's significant artistic heritage. The show features pieces from the museum's permanent collection alongside the community-made quilts, emphasizing both the diversity of artistic forms and the political dimensions of these practices, such as the efforts of the Lowndes County Freedom Organization to empower Black voters.

Randi Evans, the museum's former Manager of Public Practice and Community Partnerships, explained the initiative's approach:“A lot of the time, when institutions are trying to connect with communities, they're parachuting artists into a place that already has art and culture there. We were really cognizant of our role, to work away from that narrative and work in collaboration with what was already happening at these sites.”

The“Sew Their Names” project was integrated into the museum's Museum in Motion initiative, which previously supported the 2022 exhibition“Spell, Time, Practice, American, Body: The Work of RaMell Ross.” The program allowed the exhibition to travel across Alabama, featuring both commissioned artist quilts and workshops for community members to participate in the quilting process. The first workshop was held in November 2024 in Hale County, home to Auburn's Rural Studio architecture program.

Christy Barlow, the Museum's Assistant Director of Education, Engagement, and Learning, noted that Auburn, as a land-grant institution, views expanding the museum beyond its walls as part of its mission. The exhibition, supported by the Jule, formed a“quilt trail” through local venues in Hale County, including Newbern Library, Sumac Cottage, and the Safe House Black History Museum. It then traveled to the Project Threadways Symposium in Florence, Alabama, whose 2025 edition focused on food, clothing, and shelter and also hosted a workshop at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts.

By early 2026, the exhibition returned to the Jule Collins Smith Museum for a more extended display in the main gallery, an unusual trajectory for a curatorial project. Barlow added,“Most of the time, the curatorial side develops an exhibition, and then education responds to it. However, this was a Museum in Motion initiative which eventually led to an exhibition. When you work that way, you have more input from community voices, who are part of the conversation from the very beginning.” The exhibition has also attracted students from various Auburn University departments, including art history, philosophy, history, and engineering. Charlotte Hendrix, the museum's communications director, highlighted the importance of this engagement, saying,“A lot of Alabama-born students may not have a museum in their community. The Jule may be their first encounter walking into a space that can be intimidating; they might feel that they have to know a lot about art. When students participate in the process, you really can't beat that, in terms of active, engaged learning.”

Source: Hyperallergic