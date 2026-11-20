Klimt's Portrait Of Elisabeth Lederer Sells For $236.4 Million
Other notable works that have achieved record-breaking prices include Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi, which fetched $450 million, Pablo Picasso's Women of Algiers, and Andy Warhol's Shot Sage Blue Marilyn. Jackson Pollock's Number 7A, 1948, also dramatically surpassed its $100 million estimate when it was auctioned at Christie's in May 2026, as part of a sale from the S. I. Newhouse collection. The article was first published on November 19, 2025, and updated on November 20, 2026.We previously reported:
Pablo Picasso remains the top-grossing artist at auction, with his works generating $245 million across 3,400 lots in 2020 alone.
Wassily Kandinsky's 1922-23 painting, Betonte Ecken, is anticipated to sell for $60 million to $80 million at Christie's New York on November 17.
A 1960“Infinity Net” painting by Yayoi Kusama sold for $14.7 million at Sotheby's New York, setting a new auction record for the artist.
Source: ARTnews
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