MENAFN - USA Art News) An exhibition featuring more than, titled, has transformed a vacantin a. The show, which opened on, is on view through, and was organized by artists and curators, and(the latter two operate as the duo). The real estate company,, provided the derelictatfree of charge while preparing it and three other unoccupied floors for future corporate tenants.

The exhibition is described as an“intergenerational, 'inter-everything' show” that includes self-taught and non-traditionally educated practitioners. Its opening coincides with the Whitney Museum of American Art's exhibition artport: A History of Internet Art, signaling growing institutional recognition for internet-born art. Several artists featured in 260 Madison, including Maya Man, Rachel Rossin, and Eva and Franco Mattes, are also included in the Whitney's 25th-anniversary exhibition for its net art commissioning platform.

Upon entering, visitors encounter Jon Kessler's nine-foot-tall sculpture,“It Takes a Global Village Idiot” ( 2018 ), which features plastic male dolls in Adidas tracksuits suspended from a contraption. The work, named after philosopher Marshall McLuhan's theory of information-age technology, critiques how technological amusement can rely on data extraction methods linked to systemic violence. Rodríguez told Hyperallergic that the curators aimed to avoid escapism.“We don't want to make a show or art that tries to be some form of escapism,” Rodríguez said.“It's like the [Werner Herzog] quote, 'The poet must not avert his eyes.' If some art in the show seems depressing, it's because we live in what seems a depressing time.”

Rodríguez and Matesheva began collaborating seven years ago while studying film in Montreal, naming their video art duo DemonLovers Inc. after Olivier Assayas's 2002 film Demonlover. Matasheva explained the duo's focus:“DemonLovers is about the libidinal economy and how algorithms are weaponizing our very basic instincts and desires,” Matasheva told Hyperallergic, aligning with Rodríguez's concept of“financial Freud,” which explores the psychoanalytic aspects of digital capital flows. Their own works and curated pieces in the show address the degradation associated with extractive economies.

Near Kessler's sculpture, Theresa Tomi Faison's“The Long Tail” ( 2026 ) ascends a load-bearing column with six screens displaying images of memes, forum screenshots, and phrases related to contemporary capital flow, ending at the viewer's feet. The curators characterize the office environment itself as“junkspace,” a term coined by architect Rem Koolhaas for the remnants left after modernization. Works like Anthony Discenza's“Offers” ( 2026 ), a pile of unopened credit card and loan offers, and Eva and Franco Mattes's taxidermied cat,“Longcat” ( 2026 ), integrate corporate detritus, making it challenging to distinguish between artistic interventions and the existing office environment. For instance, a section of wallpaper featuring the Champion logo, initially mistaken for an artwork, was in fact left by the previous tenants, HanesBrands, which owns Champion.

Inheriting gutted bathrooms, broken drywall, and stripped concrete floors, the curators approached 260 Madison through“layers of site responsiveness.” Some works emerged late in the installation process, while others were directly inspired by the site. Ivana Dama's sound work,“The Air Was Already Here” ( 2026 ), uses exposed air vents to channel air through reeds, creating a“sculptural presence” from the space's invisible rhythms. Pictures Generation artist Matt Mullican utilized a 47-foot-long unused wall for his graphite piece,“Representing The Work” ( 2026 ), reflecting on five decades of his practice using nonverbal symbols.“He spent three days here drawing his entire practice on the wall, right from the beginning to the end,” Matasheva said of Mullican's work, noting that he considers it a“very important work for him” and“a conclusion of his practice.”

Video works in the show are integrated into broken columns, ceiling alcoves, backrooms, bathroom plumbing, and even a hanging pink punching bag, bringing together various post-internet art movements. Contributors include alumni from Joshua Citarella's publishing platform Do Not Research, the New Museum-affiliated Rhizome, and the traveling video and film series Open Secret, such as Faison, Dana Dawud, Yehwan Song, and Ruba Al-Sweel. Their works frequently explore surveillance, internet-induced conspiracy, and social media performance, often employing AI-assisted production methods.

Sculptor Shaina Tabak, with a background in furniture design, emphasizes the show's craft-driven approach to technology, incorporating themes of divination and enchantment.“My practice is very handmade and material-focused, so I always know that that's what I would contribute to the curatorial vision,” Tabak told Hyperallergic. She focused on curating works that“blur the line between the hand and technology,” inviting artists from design or corporate backgrounds who have had limited opportunities to exhibit in traditional art contexts.

Source: Hyperallergic