Separately, the NYSS is currently accepting applications from independent thinkers and experimenters in the arts. Additionally, a foundation is inviting applications from mission-aligned arts and science organizations for grants of up to $20,000 . These applications will be accepted through March 31, 2027 . A new logo and website for NYSS are also expected soon.

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